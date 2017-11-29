Bikers hold woman at gunpoint, steal car by Russian Embassy

Latest update November 29th, 2017 12:55 AM
Carjackers struck again last night, making off with a woman’s Toyota Allion after holding her at gunpoint in Pere Street, Kitty, in the vicinity of the Russian Embassy.
Kaieteur News understands that the woman, who was accompanied by a friend, had just stopped in the area, at around 20:00 hrs, when two men on a CG motorcycle rode up, pointed guns at them, and ordered the occupants out of the vehicle.
One of the men then entered the car and drove off, while his accomplice fled on the motorcycle.
The stolen vehicle is a white Toyota Allion, PVV 4879.
Meanwhile, police are still trying to track down a carjacking gang which includes two women, who shot taxi driver Phillip King, and stole his car on Saturday.
The 46-year-old King, of North Ruimveldt, was parked outside Demico House when two women asked him to take them to D’Urban Backlands. They then told King to pick up a male friend in the area.
But when King approached the area, the ‘friend’ drew a handgun and ordered him out of his vehicle, a silver-grey Premio, HC 6296.
As King was fleeing, the gunman discharged several rounds in his direction. One of the bullets struck the driver in his upper right thigh.
King was admitted to the GPHC where he underwent surgery.
Nov 29, 2017The inaugural GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power National Under-17 Intra Association League /East Bank Football Association leg is anticipated to end on Friday afternoon following the final two...
Nov 29, 2017
Nov 29, 2017
Nov 29, 2017
Nov 29, 2017
Nov 29, 2017
I was on a link-up with an Antiguan radio station last Sunday. I can’t remember the name of the young female politician... more
The Minister of Public Security has issued a letter sending the Commissioner of Police home on special leave in the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders When independence was finally wrenched from Britain in April 1980, Zimbabwe was described as the “jewel... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]