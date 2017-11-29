Bikers hold woman at gunpoint, steal car by Russian Embassy

Carjackers struck again last night, making off with a woman’s Toyota Allion after holding her at gunpoint in Pere Street, Kitty, in the vicinity of the Russian Embassy.

Kaieteur News understands that the woman, who was accompanied by a friend, had just stopped in the area, at around 20:00 hrs, when two men on a CG motorcycle rode up, pointed guns at them, and ordered the occupants out of the vehicle.

One of the men then entered the car and drove off, while his accomplice fled on the motorcycle.

The stolen vehicle is a white Toyota Allion, PVV 4879.

Meanwhile, police are still trying to track down a carjacking gang which includes two women, who shot taxi driver Phillip King, and stole his car on Saturday.

The 46-year-old King, of North Ruimveldt, was parked outside Demico House when two women asked him to take them to D’Urban Backlands. They then told King to pick up a male friend in the area.

But when King approached the area, the ‘friend’ drew a handgun and ordered him out of his vehicle, a silver-grey Premio, HC 6296.

As King was fleeing, the gunman discharged several rounds in his direction. One of the bullets struck the driver in his upper right thigh.

King was admitted to the GPHC where he underwent surgery.