Latest update November 29th, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

2017 CWI Regional 4-Day PCL…Akshaya Persaud returns to the Jaguars Squad in Round 5

Nov 29, 2017 Sports 0

With the fifth round of the 2017/2018 CWI Digicel Regional 4-Day PCL set to commence tomorrow at Providence, Guyana Jaguars will enter the match at the top of the points table with 64.8. The Jaguars, having played unbeaten so far will take on Barbados Pride.

Akshaya Persaud

Leeward Islands Hurricanes are in the second position with 44.6 and Pride in third place with 42.4 points.
Twenty-year old West Demerara batsman Akshaya Persaud, who scored 523 runs in seven matches in the 2017 GCB/Jaguars three-day League, was reinstated to the squad for this contest.
Spectators and cricket lovers can view matches at the Guyana National Stadium- Providence on:
· Thursday 30th November, 2017-Sunday 3rd December, 2017(Round 5)
· Thursday 7th December, 2017-Sunday 10th December, 2017(Round 6)
· Thursday 14th December, 2017-Sunday 17th December, 2017(Round 7)
The Squad reads; Leon Johnson –Captain, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Vishaul Singh, Anthony Bramble, Keemo Paul, Akshaya Persaud, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Veerasammy Permaul, Gudakesh Motie and Keon Joseph.

More in this category

Sports

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League – East Bank FA …Agricola, Friendship, Diamond United & Mocha to tangle as zone ends on Friday

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League – East Bank FA...

Nov 29, 2017

The inaugural GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power National Under-17 Intra Association League /East Bank Football Association leg is anticipated to end on Friday afternoon following the final two...
Read More
Race of champions horse race meet to produce major fireworks

Race of champions horse race meet to produce...

Nov 29, 2017

Phillips and Springer Weightlifting Championship – Barbados …Guyanese snare 3 gold, 1 silver & 2 bronze; Krystol Chanderban is best female

Phillips and Springer Weightlifting Championship...

Nov 29, 2017

Mix Up win New Amsterdam Town Week Domino competition

Mix Up win New Amsterdam Town Week Domino...

Nov 29, 2017

National Schools’ Track and Field Championships…Defending champions on top after day 2

National Schools’ Track and Field...

Nov 29, 2017

GCB/DMLAS/NSC/NSSCL…Chase Academy, Number 8 and Patentia register conclusive victories

GCB/DMLAS/NSC/NSSCL…Chase Academy, Number 8 and...

Nov 29, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]