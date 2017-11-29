2017 CWI Regional 4-Day PCL…Akshaya Persaud returns to the Jaguars Squad in Round 5

Latest update November 29th, 2017 12:55 AM
With the fifth round of the 2017/2018 CWI Digicel Regional 4-Day PCL set to commence tomorrow at Providence, Guyana Jaguars will enter the match at the top of the points table with 64.8. The Jaguars, having played unbeaten so far will take on Barbados Pride.
Leeward Islands Hurricanes are in the second position with 44.6 and Pride in third place with 42.4 points.
Twenty-year old West Demerara batsman Akshaya Persaud, who scored 523 runs in seven matches in the 2017 GCB/Jaguars three-day League, was reinstated to the squad for this contest.
Spectators and cricket lovers can view matches at the Guyana National Stadium- Providence on:
· Thursday 30th November, 2017-Sunday 3rd December, 2017(Round 5)
· Thursday 7th December, 2017-Sunday 10th December, 2017(Round 6)
· Thursday 14th December, 2017-Sunday 17th December, 2017(Round 7)
The Squad reads; Leon Johnson –Captain, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Vishaul Singh, Anthony Bramble, Keemo Paul, Akshaya Persaud, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Veerasammy Permaul, Gudakesh Motie and Keon Joseph.
Nov 29, 2017The inaugural GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power National Under-17 Intra Association League /East Bank Football Association leg is anticipated to end on Friday afternoon following the final two...
Nov 29, 2017
Nov 29, 2017
Nov 29, 2017
Nov 29, 2017
Nov 29, 2017
I was on a link-up with an Antiguan radio station last Sunday. I can’t remember the name of the young female politician... more
The Minister of Public Security has issued a letter sending the Commissioner of Police home on special leave in the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders When independence was finally wrenched from Britain in April 1980, Zimbabwe was described as the “jewel... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]