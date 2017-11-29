2017 CWI Regional 4-Day PCL…Akshaya Persaud returns to the Jaguars Squad in Round 5

With the fifth round of the 2017/2018 CWI Digicel Regional 4-Day PCL set to commence tomorrow at Providence, Guyana Jaguars will enter the match at the top of the points table with 64.8. The Jaguars, having played unbeaten so far will take on Barbados Pride.

Leeward Islands Hurricanes are in the second position with 44.6 and Pride in third place with 42.4 points.

Twenty-year old West Demerara batsman Akshaya Persaud, who scored 523 runs in seven matches in the 2017 GCB/Jaguars three-day League, was reinstated to the squad for this contest.

Spectators and cricket lovers can view matches at the Guyana National Stadium- Providence on:

· Thursday 30th November, 2017-Sunday 3rd December, 2017(Round 5)

· Thursday 7th December, 2017-Sunday 10th December, 2017(Round 6)

· Thursday 14th December, 2017-Sunday 17th December, 2017(Round 7)

The Squad reads; Leon Johnson –Captain, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Vishaul Singh, Anthony Bramble, Keemo Paul, Akshaya Persaud, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Veerasammy Permaul, Gudakesh Motie and Keon Joseph.