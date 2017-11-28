Top Cop to get next letter fuh Mash

Yesterday was budget and de con man read it. He tek nearly four hours fuh read it. He use to wuk wid Jagdeo; he use to help prepare de budget and even write Jagdeo budget speech.

Now he writing he own speech and delivering he own budget in front Jagdeo.

Is funny how a man can be good one day and do de same thing de next day and it bad.

Dem boys seh if yesterday budget was Jagdeo own, it woulda been de best budget.

Because is not he own, is de worse. He use de same words and phrase he use to describe de 2015 budget, de 2016 budget, de 2017 budget and now de 2018 budget.

When 2019 come is de exact words and phrase he gun use to describe dat budget.

Jagdeo is a man people can never satisfy because dem boys seh ee too greedy. He suh greedy dat he rob de people of de country fuh build he mansions at Pradoville One and Pradoville2. Just look at de size of de house he build fuh he alone live.

De valuator visit yesterday fuh mek he and de others pay de rightful price. Dem boys hear Soulja Bai want send him to jail fuh thiefing.

And dem suspect dat is de reason why de Top Cop get send home back. According to Ram Jattan, Jagdeo and See-all are too much personal friends and he doubt whether See-all would want to arrest Jagdeo.

He did refuse to arrest de Chat-3 when he threaten de Waterfalls paper. Instead, See-all send he ranks and arrest de reporter who mek de complaint. Dem try to intimidate de reporter. Dem even mek de reporter believe that is he commit a crime.

He never arrest Kwame McCoy and that is a man who do de gods. He beat a big belly woman, he shoot up through he window; he bruck up Mark Benschop vehicle and he never see one day in de lockups when See-all was Top Cop.

Is all dem things dem people got in dem mind mek Ram Jattan send he back home.

Dem boys hear through de grapevine, last night at Parliament, come Mashramani he getting another letter to go back home in de interest of de region.

Talk half and hope he move to de court, quickly.