Two critical over $60 lemonade

Two Albouystown, Georgetown residents are in critical conditions at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) after attacking each other over a bottle of lemonade worth $60. The lemonade was taken on credit

on Sunday.

Shop owner, Lester DeYoung was stabbed to the chest and right thigh with an ice-pick while Terrence Bastiani was stabbed to the left back, neck and both legs. Both men underwent surgery yesterday afternoon.

A third individual, Bastiani’s younger sibling, Colin is on the run. The stabbing occurred shortly after 09:30 hrs yesterday at DeYoung’s shop located at the junction of Hunter Street and Independence Boulevard, Albouystown.

According to information received, on Sunday night, Colin Bastiani went to DeYoung’s shop and took a bottle of lemonade on credit. He promised to pay the following day (yesterday).

Kaieteur News was told that yesterday, Colin Bastiani returned to the shop with $200 to purchase a bottle of small soda.

“Lester tell he (Colin) that he gon take out the $60 that he owed him but Colin grabbed back the money and tell him that he ain’t owe nobody any money and then he run away,” an eyewitness explained yesterday.

The eyewitness further added that after Colin Bastiani ran away, the shop owner ran behind him and started pelting bottles at him.

“Like Colin went home and tell his brother that Lester run he and pelt him with bottles without telling his brother what he had done,” the eyewitness said. He added that shortly after the young Bastiani ran away, he returned with a cutlass and started firing chops at persons who were at the shop.

“He didn’t chop anyone but he was just firing chops like a mad man and Lester come out and start pelt he down again with bottles and then Terrence come with bottles, an ice pick and a knife and started firing stabs at Lester,” the eyewitness indicated.

According to information, the shop owner managed to overpower Terrence Bastiani and stabbed him a number of times. Colin Bastiani, upon seeing this, ran away—leaving his brother behind him.

Persons in the area were allegedly scared to come between the two men since one person claimed that they seemed determined to kill each other. Reports are that when the stabbing became too much, Terrence Bastiani attempted to run away but collapsed near the scene.

The shop owner himself collapsed. They were both taken to the hospital in the same vehicle. Investigation is ongoing.