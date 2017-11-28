Sentencing deferred for man who hammered mother to death

– after Psychiatrist requests more time to evaluate accused

Sentencing for Adrian McKenzie, who pleaded guilty to unlawfully killing his mother by hitting her in the head with a hammer, has been deferred until December 5. Government Psychiatrist Bhiro Harry has requested more time to evaluate him.

Justice James Bovell-Drakes was scheduled to hand down sentencing in the matter yesterday at the High Court in Georgetown. McKenzie was charged with the November 16, 2010 murder of his mother, Ethel Andrews which occurred at Sand Creek Rupununi.

However, McKenzie, who is being represented by Attorney-at-law, Rex McKay, opted to plead guilty to the lesser count of manslaughter a few weeks ago before a mixed 12-member jury.

The state is being represented by Attorneys-at-law, Mandel Moore and Orinthia Schmidt. According to reports, the 37-year-old man was arrested hours after he had allegedly beaten his 62-year-old mother to death with a hammer.

Based on reports, McKenzie went home in a rage and was involved in an argument with his grandfather when his mother intervened. A heated argument ensued among the three during which McKenzie dealt his mother a lash in the head with a hammer.