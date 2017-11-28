Rusal workers threaten strike action

Latest update November 28th, 2017 12:59 AM

Employees of Rusal Mining Company in Aroaima, Berbice River, are threatening management with a strike action if they are not given the 40 hour tax ease by November 30, 2017.
In a letter signed by approximately 100 employees addressed to the Ministry of Labour, the Guyana Bauxite and General Workers Union and to Rusal management, the workers state that they are very saddened and angry at the insensitive and disrespectful treatment by Rusal management.
They contend that they are the most important asset of the company.
The workers claim that since the government gave the go ahead one year ago to stop deductions of tax on all overtime after forty hours, they have not been getting it, although the decision was reiterated quite recently when the management of Rusal met with the Union Representatives and the Minister of Labour, Keith Scott.
According to the workers the company has not seen it fit to inform them on their final position; however, they have made a decision that they will be taking strike action against the company.
They have already served an ultimatum to make all the necessary adjustments to their salaries by November 30.

