Regal Masters thump Floodlights, Wellman overcome Sunrisers in Masters Semis

Hussain guides Speedboat to victory over Regal All stars

By Zaheer Mohamed

Regal Masters, Mike’s Wellman, Speedboat and Success have secured their places in the final of the Mike’s Pharmacy, Nauth Motor Spares and Trophy Stall softball tournament which continued on Sunday at DCC.

In the Masters’ category, Regal Masters defeated Floodlights by 76 runs in their encounter. Led by a robust 75 from opener Mahase Chunilall, Regal Masters posted 159-6 off their allotted 20 overs, batting first. Chunilall struck five fours and six sixes in his innings which spanned 50 balls and got support from Eric Thomas who made 24 off 15 balls with three fours. Clyde Canterbury claimed 3-19 and Imtiaz Mohamed 2-24.

Floodlights were sent packing for 83 in 19.2 overs in reply. Amarnauth Lutchman made 36 with two fours and three sixes as Laurie Singh captured 4-23 and David Harper 3-27.

Mike’s Wellman beat Sunrisers by 61 runs. Mike’s Wellman batted first and rattled up 186 all out in 19.5 overs. Jagdesh Persaud made 35, Nadram Samlall 25, Eon Lovell 21 and Wayne Jones 19. Mike Lakeram Singh picked 3-7, Manoj Arjune 3-31 and M. Ifill 2-32.

Sunrisers were bowled out for 125 in 14.5 overs in reply. I. Sanichara stroked 71 including four fours and seven sixes while Ishwar Singh made 18. Sheldon Perch bagged 5-18 off four overs; Samlall had 2-13 and Latchman Kallicharran 2-14.

In the Open segment, Speedboat got the better of Regal All stars by 34 runs. Speedboat managed 174 all out in 15 overs, batting first. Wazir Hussain slammed two fours and 10 maximums in a top score of 73 as Amir Nizamudeen snared 3-31 and Richard Latif 2-20. Regal All stars were restricted for 140-8 in reply. Latif made 44 with two fours and four sixes while Saheed Mohamed got 36 which contained four fours and two sixes. I. Ivan claimed 3-21 and A. Dhaniram 2-17.

Success All stars gained a walk over from Farm. Meanwhile, Davindra Deosarran of Success All stars lost a bat valued $14,000 prior to his team scheduled semi final game. Should any individual recover the bat they can make contact with Deosarran on 669 6818 or Rafman Ali on 654 2233.

The competition will conclude on Sunday at the said venue. The female semi-finals, Trophy Stall Angels will face Blue Divas while Well woman will take on 4R Lioness. Following the female final, Regal Masters and Mike’s Wellman will battle for the masters’ title before Speedboat take on Success in the open final.

The female winners will take home a trophy and $50,000, while the runner up will receive a trophy and $25,000. The Masters’ and Open champions will each take home a trophy and $100,000 and the runners up a trophy and $25,000.

Floodlights and Regal Masters will face each other in a specially arranged hardball T20 fixture when the DCC host its club night on Friday.