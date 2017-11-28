Police and Winners Connection to clash for Hamilton Green Cup championship

Latest update November 28th, 2017 12:59 AM
Police FC are in yet another final, this time the Hamilton Green Knockout Cup, after completing a come from behind victory against East Bank’s Soesdyke Falcons.
Police won their semifinal clash at the Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC) ground in Linden on Sunday night 5-1 and although they were down first through Soesdyke’s Colin McLean 28th minute strike, two minutes later the policemen leveled the encounter. Sharma Fraser made it 1-1 in the 30th minute before four other players etched their names in the score sheets. Quincy Holder scored in the 47th minute, Rawle Haynes took the score to 3-1 in the 66th minute and Stephan Ramsay 80th and Philbert Moffat 89th minutes closed off the scoring.
In the other semifinal match, a Linden Derby affair, Winners Connection defeated favourites and Guyana Football Federation Elite team Milerock 3-1 to book their place in the final with Police FC. Keon Sears led Winners’ charge by scoring a brace in the 21st and 35th minutes before Derrol Dainty tripled the lead in the 64th minute. Kester Randolph managed a consolation in the 71st minute for the losers Milerock.
The final will be played on Thursday in Linden at the MSC ground.
The champions will pocket $500,000 while the runner up team will receive $250,000, 3rd place $150,000 while the loser of the third place playoff will receive $100,000 to round off the $1 Million total prize purse.
