GBA Terrence Alli National Open punches off tonight at Gymnasium

The Guyana Boxing Association’s (GBA) Terrence Alli National Open boxing tournament, which serves as the qualifying tournament for local fighters to represent Guyana at the Caribbean Championships in St. Lucia this December, punches off tonight at the National Gymnasium following yesterday’s weigh-in at the venue.

The first bell will be rung at 19:00hrs this evening and boxing fans are set to be thrilled with a projected 14 bouts each evening of the three-night event that concludes on Thursday. The Guyana Defence Force gym are the defending champions but stiff competition from the Republican, Forgotten Youth Foundation and Guyana Police Force gyms are anticipated.

According to head of the GBA, Steve Ninvalle, this tournament will give the national selectors the ideal forum for examining abilities and a National team will go into camp soon after. “We have registered to send a team of 13 boxers to St Lucia. Last year we sent a team of 11 and returned home with 10 gold medals and one silver. My hope is that this year we can better our gold medal haul,” the GBA president added.

Meanwhile, the boxing contingent from Suriname that were set to bring an international flavor to the National Open tournament will not be part of the action due to unforeseen circumstances.