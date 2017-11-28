Latest update November 28th, 2017 12:59 AM

Central Bank makes significant strides in public financial management –Finance Minister

  • Notes that Foreign Exchange remains stable
    Finance Minister, Winston Jordan has noted that the Bank of Guyana has made some commendable strides when it comes to monitoring the financial systems of the nation.
    During his budget 2018 speech yesterday, Jordan said that the Bank of Guyana (BOG) exchange rate of the Guyana Dollar to the US Dollar is expected to remain stable at $206.5.
    Jordan said that the exchange rate for the Euro at the commercial banks appreciated against the Guyana dollar by 7.7 percent, between January and September, 2017. He said that the Pound Sterling also appreciated against the Guyana dollar by 6.6 percent for the same period. He said that the US Dollar appreciated by 1.6 percent against the Guyana dollar.
    Earlier in the year, Jordan said that Bank of Guyana moved to implement countervailing measures to prevent manipulation of the foreign exchange rate and to ensure a greater and smoother flow of receipts to the foreign currency market.
    Throughout the year, Jordan said, Bank of Guyana continued to develop systems to improve the nation’s ability to monitor and maintain the stability of the financial sector.
    Jordan said that central to this has been the drafting of amendments to the Financial Institutions Act (1995), which address the findings of the 2016 International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Financial Sector Assessment Programme (FSAP) of Guyana.
    The Finance Minister said that these amendments aim to address risks by enhancing the supervisory capacity of the Central Bank and enforcing monitoring, prevention, and correction measures.
    Jordan said that this exercise benefited from technical assistance, which also enabled the drafting of Financial Consumer Protection legislation, for which consultations are expected to be held during 2018.
    When enacted, Jordan said that it will provide for a grievance mechanism to be established to receive and investigate civil complaints against financial institutions.
    Jordan said that also critical to financial sector stability is the continued enhancement of the risk-based supervisory (RBS) framework of the BOG, to adapt to changing supervisory methodology and best practices.
    The economist said that the current framework has been in existence for over a decade. In 2017, he said that the Government began revising this framework to give a more structured, but flexible, approach to supervision, risk assessment and mitigation, in order to ensure that an adequate level of protection is afforded to all stakeholders. The revised framework is expected to be implemented in 2018.
    Furthermore, the Finance Minister said that in 2017, BOG completed a draft of the stress testing guidelines to be used by the banking system. In 2018, consultations will be held with commercial banks to finalise these guidelines, which are intended to outline procedures to be followed when conducting stress tests.
    These tests are currently conducted by the Bank of Guyana using a top-down approach, which allows for an assessment of the resilience of the banking sector as a whole.
    However, by following a bottom-up approach, Jordan said that commercial banks will be able to evaluate their individual solvency and resilience. He said that such tests will allow banks to better assess and make adjustments to guard against adverse losses.
    In 2018, he said that Government will work towards developing a macro-stress test model for the economy, to better guard against risks.
    While great strides have been made towards maintaining the integrity of the financial sector and attaining Basel II standards, more work still remains to be done. In 2018, we will continue to implement the recommendations of the FSAP and draft the requisite regulations and legislation to implement Deposit Insurance, to add yet another form of protection to our financial sector.
