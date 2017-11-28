Latest update November 28th, 2017 12:59 AM

ASK-Guyana host successful examination in Berbice

Nov 28, 2017

Berbice based karatekas who were unable to attend recent examinations at the YMCA

Students displaying their certificates in the presence of Sensi Amir Khouri 7th Dan.

in the city were given the opportunity when a special examination was held in Berbice led by Sensei Amir Khouri 7th Dan who was assisted by Sensei Clinton Moriah 6th Dan and Sensei Hazrat Ali 5th Dan.
Meanwhile, following the largest gathering of Karatekas for a grading at the YMCA on November 12, ASK-G held a certificates presentation at the YMCA Thomas Lands on Friday last for those participants.

