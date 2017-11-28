ASK-Guyana host successful examination in Berbice

Berbice based karatekas who were unable to attend recent examinations at the YMCA

in the city were given the opportunity when a special examination was held in Berbice led by Sensei Amir Khouri 7th Dan who was assisted by Sensei Clinton Moriah 6th Dan and Sensei Hazrat Ali 5th Dan.

Meanwhile, following the largest gathering of Karatekas for a grading at the YMCA on November 12, ASK-G held a certificates presentation at the YMCA Thomas Lands on Friday last for those participants.