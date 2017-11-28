Latest update November 28th, 2017 12:59 AM

Albert’s century hands Enterprise A huge win

Nov 28, 2017 Sports 0

Vivian Albert struck a fine century as host Enterprise ‘A’ defeated Golden Grove by 240 runs when the East Coast Cricket Committee SPR Enterprise 40-over tournament continued on Sunday.
Albert clobbered two sixes and 16 fours in a brisk 132 before he retired out as Enterprise ‘A’ posted 268-4 off their reduced quota of 25 overs. Arif Habib slammed eight fours in scoring 52 while Parmanand Dindyal made 24 not out. H. Harrichand, O. King and S. Burges took one wicket each.
Golden Grove who fielded 10 players, responded with 28-7; innings closed after 8.3 overs. Medium pacer Bisram Samaroo grabbed 4-14 and Rajah Amit Pooran 2-14.

