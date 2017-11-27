Latest update November 27th, 2017 12:55 AM

WDFA/Derrick Josiah Memorial K.O…Den Amstel and Pouderoyen to contest final

Den Amstel and Pouderoyen will face off in the final of the West Demerara Football Association (WDFA) organized Derrick Josiah Memorial knock-out competition following respective semi final wins over the weekend at the Den Amstel and Wales community Center grounds.
Yesterday at the Wales ground, West Bank Demerara, Pouderoyen, led by a brace off the boot of Quessey Alleyne defeated Young Achievers 2-0. Alleyne was on target in the 1st and 85th minutes to lead Pouderoyen in to the final.
The first semi final which was played on Saturday afternoon at the Den Amstel ground produced a humdinger of a battle between old rivals Uitvlugt Warriors and the home team, the latter prevailing in the end on kicks from the penalty mark after regulation and extra time ended with the score locked at 1-1.
Following a fierce and goalless first half, Uitvlugt it was that took the lead in the 63rd minute through a Casper Evans strike.
Den Amstel never lost focus despite trailing and was rewarded with the neutralising goal ten (10) minutes to full time when Jamal Pereira rocked the back of the nets.
Neither team were able to score again so kicks from the penalty mark was required to decide the winner. The heroics of Den Amstel’s goalkeeper, Coby Kingston made the difference as Den Amstel prevailed 5-4.
The winner of the competition in memory of the late Josiah, a former Assistant Commissioner of Police and West Demerara FA Executive, will pocket $200,000 with the losing finalist set to earn $100,000.
The third place match has at stake $50,000 and $25,000 respectively.

