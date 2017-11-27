Venezuelan among two held as…Submersible vessel found at Port Kaituma

Police have detained a Guyanese and Venezuelan following the discovery of a submersible vessel in a creek at Annbisi River, Port Kaituma, North West District.

They are both 40 years of age.

The vessel is about 25 meters long, 2.7 meters in width and 2.8 meters in depth.

At the time of the discovery, the Guyanese national who is a welder, was effecting repairs on it, on the bank of the creek where it had been brought up.

The submersible has since been impounded.

A team of Investigators from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters with assistance from the Guyana Defence Force Coast Guards will be deployed to the location this morning. Vessels of this kind, which can travel underwater, are usually linked to illicit operations such as drugs and gun smuggling.

In 2014, several persons were questioned by the Customs Anti Narcotics Unit (CANU) after the discovery of a blue Self-Propelled Semi-Submersible vessel at a camp site in Waini River, North West District, Region One. The 63-foot, 18-tonne vessel was found after an intelligence led operation by CANU and the Guyana Defence Force.

The then Ministry of Home Affairs had contended that the vessel was built to transport tonnes of cocaine. It was the first time that such a vessel had been found in Guyana.