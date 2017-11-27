Latest update November 27th, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Utility poles collapse as transformer explodes

Nov 27, 2017 News 0

 

Three utility poles came crashing down when a transformer on one of them exploded just in front of the Guyana National Shipping Corporation (GNSC) on Lombard Street, Georgetown yesterday afternoon.
One of the poles which fell was reportedly supporting three other transformers.
When Kaieteur News visited the scene, a section of Lombard Street was closed to vehicular traffic. Several electrical and telephone wires were hanging and scattered across the roadway.

This pole which supported three transformers collapsed in front of the guard hut at the entrance of GNSC Head Office

There were no reported injuries or damage to motor vehicles or properties.
However, a section of fencing in front of the GNSC Head Office was damaged.
It is unclear what might have caused the transformer to blow up.

More in this category

Sports

Diamond Mineral Water Indoor Hockey Festival

Diamond Mineral Water Indoor Hockey Festival

Nov 27, 2017

Queens Park Hockey Club dominate penultimate night The Queens Park hockey teams of Trinidad & Tobago were the big winners on Saturday, the penultimate night of the Diamond Mineral Water Indoor...
Read More
Rugby Americas North Sevens Championship…Guyana lose title to Jamaica in final minute of championship match

Rugby Americas North Sevens...

Nov 27, 2017

57th National School C/ships launched

57th National School C/ships launched

Nov 27, 2017

GCB Jaguars 50-over League…W/B’ce suffer another last over defeat after Johnson’s career best 5-26

GCB Jaguars 50-over League…W/B’ce suffer...

Nov 27, 2017

WDFA/Derrick Josiah Memorial K.O…Den Amstel and Pouderoyen to contest final

WDFA/Derrick Josiah Memorial K.O…Den Amstel...

Nov 27, 2017

Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ G/town Zone Competition…Agony for Albouystown fans as teams suffer losses

Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ G/town...

Nov 27, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]