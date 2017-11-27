Utility poles collapse as transformer explodes

Latest update November 27th, 2017 12:55 AM
Three utility poles came crashing down when a transformer on one of them exploded just in front of the Guyana National Shipping Corporation (GNSC) on Lombard Street, Georgetown yesterday afternoon.
One of the poles which fell was reportedly supporting three other transformers.
When Kaieteur News visited the scene, a section of Lombard Street was closed to vehicular traffic. Several electrical and telephone wires were hanging and scattered across the roadway.
There were no reported injuries or damage to motor vehicles or properties.
However, a section of fencing in front of the GNSC Head Office was damaged.
It is unclear what might have caused the transformer to blow up.
Nov 27, 2017Queens Park Hockey Club dominate penultimate night The Queens Park hockey teams of Trinidad & Tobago were the big winners on Saturday, the penultimate night of the Diamond Mineral Water Indoor...
Nov 27, 2017
Nov 27, 2017
Nov 27, 2017
Nov 27, 2017
Nov 27, 2017
The talk in political society in Guyana at the moment and maybe in general when government and politics are the subject matter... more
Citizens often fail to appreciate the link between protecting the Constitution and justice for the average citizen. For most... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders When independence was finally wrenched from Britain in April 1980, Zimbabwe was described as the “jewel... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]