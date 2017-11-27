Utility poles collapse as transformer explodes

Three utility poles came crashing down when a transformer on one of them exploded just in front of the Guyana National Shipping Corporation (GNSC) on Lombard Street, Georgetown yesterday afternoon.

One of the poles which fell was reportedly supporting three other transformers.

When Kaieteur News visited the scene, a section of Lombard Street was closed to vehicular traffic. Several electrical and telephone wires were hanging and scattered across the roadway.

There were no reported injuries or damage to motor vehicles or properties.

However, a section of fencing in front of the GNSC Head Office was damaged.

It is unclear what might have caused the transformer to blow up.