Taxi driver shot, vehicle stolen after women lure victim to carjacker

Latest update November 27th, 2017 12:55 AM
A 46-year-old taxi driver was shot and his car stolen at around 17:00 hrs yesterday, after two women passengers lured him to their male accomplice in D’Urban Backlands.
Police said that Phillip King, of North Ruimveldt, was parked outside Demico House when two women asked him to take them to D’Urban Backlands. They then told King to pick up a male friend in the area.
But when King approached the area, the ‘friend’ drew a handgun and ordered him out of his vehicle, a silver-grey Premio, HC 6296.
As King was fleeing, the gunman discharged several rounds in his direction. One of the bullets struck the driver in his upper right thigh.
King was admitted to the GPHC where he underwent surgery.
Nov 27, 2017Queens Park Hockey Club dominate penultimate night The Queens Park hockey teams of Trinidad & Tobago were the big winners on Saturday, the penultimate night of the Diamond Mineral Water Indoor...
Nov 27, 2017
Nov 27, 2017
Nov 27, 2017
Nov 27, 2017
Nov 27, 2017
The talk in political society in Guyana at the moment and maybe in general when government and politics are the subject matter... more
Citizens often fail to appreciate the link between protecting the Constitution and justice for the average citizen. For most... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders When independence was finally wrenched from Britain in April 1980, Zimbabwe was described as the “jewel... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]