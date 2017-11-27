Latest update November 27th, 2017 12:55 AM

Taxi driver shot, vehicle stolen after women lure victim to carjacker

Nov 27, 2017

A 46-year-old taxi driver was shot and his car stolen at around 17:00 hrs yesterday, after two women passengers lured him to their male accomplice in D’Urban Backlands.
Police said that Phillip King, of North Ruimveldt, was parked outside Demico House when two women asked him to take them to D’Urban Backlands. They then told King to pick up a male friend in the area.
But when King approached the area, the ‘friend’ drew a handgun and ordered him out of his vehicle, a silver-grey Premio, HC 6296.
As King was fleeing, the gunman discharged several rounds in his direction. One of the bullets struck the driver in his upper right thigh.
King was admitted to the GPHC where he underwent surgery.

