Neighbour sneaks into home, shoots sleeping grandma, five-year-old girl

– accused occupant of ‘interfering’ with his wife

A gun-toting neighbour shot a sleeping 52-year-old woman and her granddaughter, after clambering up a ladder and sneaking into the victims’ Number 72 Village home at around 03:30 hrs yesterday.

Savitri Hassan, aka ‘Sita’ and her granddaughter Renuka Hassan, sustained shotgun pellet injuries, and were treated at the Skeldon Hospital, but were not admitted.

Police said 13 shotgun pellets were removed from the child’s left leg, while her grandmother was shot in the lower abdomen.

Mrs. Hassan told Kaieteur News that they were fast asleep at around 3:30 hrs Sunday morning when the intruder, whose name was given as Suraj Singh, also called ‘Akash,’ entered their home.

“This guy living at the back, he set a ladder at the back of my house and climb and pass through the zinc at the top and he come in. My daughter was here sleeping with her baby and me and meh husband and granddaughter was sleeping on the bed on the ground when all meh hear is gunshot and then meh feel burning at the bottom ah meh belly”, the woman said.

According to the woman, she got up and began to scream for help.

“Meh get up and meh start holla because meh want know where this bullet come from, meh son binna sleep hay to and meh open the front door and start holla fuh neighbours. I go and check me granddaughter and meh son tek she off the bed but she couldn’t walk. The whole bed had blood and then when meh turn around, meh see the bai run through the back door”.

The woman believes that the shooting stemmed from an issue where the intruder accused her husband of ‘interfering’ with his girlfriend.

“He does stand up pon he veranda and cuss all kinda nasty things, we went to Springlands Police and give a statement, they seh they gon come, dem never show up. We go back again two days after and dem send two neighbourhood police and dem go to he, but he start cuss up and had cutlass and dem police frighten and go away”, the woman divulged.

Hassan also disclosed that last Thursday, the individual had attempted to chop her husband at a nearby shop but her husband used his bicycle to ward off the attack. That matter was also reported.

“Dem seh when dem see the man, dem go come”, Hassan said.

Police are on the hunt for the suspect.