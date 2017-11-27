Labourer killed, farmer critical after speeding pickup overturns

One man is now dead, and another critical after the pickup in which they were travelling crashed at Plantation Ross, West Coast Berbice.

Dead is 37 year old labourer, and father of two, Deolal Outar, also known as Sultan, of 227, Britannia Village, West Coast Berbice.

The injured man is Sanjay Ramlochan, called ‘Buff’, a 37-year-old farmer of Number Thirty Village, West Coast Berbice.

According to reports, the Toyota Tacoma, GHH 768, driven by Ramlochan, was proceeding east along the Plantation Ross Public Road at around 13:45 hours, when the driver lost control of the vehicle causing it to topple several times. The vehicle smashed into a utility pole, which broke, then brought down a fence on the southern side of the road before coming to rest. Outar was hurled from the pickup and died outside the gates of a nearby shop.

The critically injured Ramlochan was pulled from the vehicle and rushed to the Fort Wellington Hospital. He received emergency treatment before being transferred to the New Amsterdam Hospital.

Ramlochan and Outar reportedly had just left a shop in Kingely, a nearby village where they were drinking with friends.

According to marks on the roadway, the vehicle veered out of control for some 200 feet before finally coming to a rest upside down.

Outar at the time of his death was residing at his mother’s residence while his children are said to be residing at Burma.