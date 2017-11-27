Latest update November 27th, 2017 12:55 AM

Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ G/town Zone Competition…Agony for Albouystown fans as teams suffer losses

Nov 27, 2017 Sports 0

-Back Circle, Gold is Money, Leopold Street win

A large crowd turned out in Albouystown to seek the action, while entertaining, the homesters were disappointed.

Title contenders Back Circle, West Front Road ‘Gold is Money’, Leopold Street and North Ruimveldt were among the winners on the second night of action in the Georgetown Zone of the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Competition which continued on Saturday night in Albouystown.
It was a bad evening for the loyal home fans that had to endure the agony of witnessing all their teams suffer losses.
A massive turnout that included Guinness Brand Manager Lee Baptiste saw some enthralling encounters in what has become a consistent feature in the Guinness Street Series.
The next stop is Burnham Court at Independence Park on Tuesday and once again the Organisers are anticipating another large presence of spectators and another round of exciting action.
In the opening encounter on Saturday, Tucville led by a solitary strike from Delon Williams in the 16th minute squeezed past Norton Street, while Leopold Street led by Omallo Williams’s single strike and a Guinness goal off the boot of Tyrese Forde which accounted for a double easily dispatched GTI Ballers 3-0.
In the game that followed, Nigel Denny’s Guinness goal was enough to give Kingston a 2-0 win over Festival City, while Daniel Ross 12th minute effort was enough to secure a 1-0 win for Rising Stars over Trap Squad.
The highly touted Albouystown ‘A’ disappointed their fans when a defender inexplicably allowed an attempted back pass to squeeze under his foot and end in the back of the goal to give Bad a Yard a narrow 1-0 truimph, while Queen Street of Tiger Bay beat Stabroek Ballers 1-0.
The full results are seen below:
Guinness Goal (GG)-2 goals
Game-1
Norton Street-0 vs Tucville-1
Delon Williams-16th
Game-2
Leopold Street-3 vs GTI Ballers-0
Omallo Williams-3rd
Tyrese Forde-17th-(GG)
Game-3
Kingston-2 vs Festival City-0
Nigel Denny-18th-(GG)
Game-4
Rising Stars-1 vs Trap Squad-0
Daniel Ross-12th
Game-5
Queen Street Tiger Bay-1 vs Stabroek Ballers-0
Rory Lewis-8th
Game-6
North Ruimveldt-2 vs Smyth Street-0
Travis Grant-4th
Eon Alleyne-15th
Game-7
West Front Road-1 vs Judgement Yard-0
Randolph Wagner-16th
Game-8
California Square-0 vs Broad Street-0
California Square won 3-2 on penalty kicks
Game-9
Bad-a-Yard-1 vs Albouystown-A-0
Own Goal-4th
Game-10
Back Circle-0 vs Albouystown-B-0
Back Circle won 4-3 on sudden death penalty kicks

