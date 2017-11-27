GT BEER/BFA/Candy Boss Eight-a-side Football in Berbice continues

Action in the GT BEER/BFA/Candy Boss Berbice eight-a-side football competition continued last Sunday as Beacon FC disposed of Arsenal 4-1 in

Sunday night’s game. Scoring for Beacon were Delon Cadogan, Christian Galloway, Kimba Braitwaite and Shevas Lyken, while Keen Williams netted the lone goal for Arsenal.

The night also saw Georgetown Police chalking up their second win. Kester Douglas scored the game’s lone goal in the in the 45th minute against Mahaicony FC 1-0.

Young Strikers of Manchester inflicted a 3-0 drubbing of Edinburgh Gunners who had won their two previous matches. Striking for the Strikers were Ester Collins who scored in the 15 minute, Marcello Reis 29th minute and Sherwin Nicholas almost on the stoke of half time.

Young Strikers are on three points from two games.