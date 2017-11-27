GT BEER/BFA/Candy Boss Eight-a-side Football in Berbice continues

Latest update November 27th, 2017 12:55 AM
Action in the GT BEER/BFA/Candy Boss Berbice eight-a-side football competition continued last Sunday as Beacon FC disposed of Arsenal 4-1 in
Sunday night’s game. Scoring for Beacon were Delon Cadogan, Christian Galloway, Kimba Braitwaite and Shevas Lyken, while Keen Williams netted the lone goal for Arsenal.
The night also saw Georgetown Police chalking up their second win. Kester Douglas scored the game’s lone goal in the in the 45th minute against Mahaicony FC 1-0.
Young Strikers of Manchester inflicted a 3-0 drubbing of Edinburgh Gunners who had won their two previous matches. Striking for the Strikers were Ester Collins who scored in the 15 minute, Marcello Reis 29th minute and Sherwin Nicholas almost on the stoke of half time.
Young Strikers are on three points from two games.
Nov 27, 2017Queens Park Hockey Club dominate penultimate night The Queens Park hockey teams of Trinidad & Tobago were the big winners on Saturday, the penultimate night of the Diamond Mineral Water Indoor...
Nov 27, 2017
Nov 27, 2017
Nov 27, 2017
Nov 27, 2017
Nov 27, 2017
The talk in political society in Guyana at the moment and maybe in general when government and politics are the subject matter... more
Citizens often fail to appreciate the link between protecting the Constitution and justice for the average citizen. For most... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders When independence was finally wrenched from Britain in April 1980, Zimbabwe was described as the “jewel... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]