GPL’s neglect of transformer causes fiery destruction of La Jalousie home

– Two children among five homeless

A fire at Lot 31 La Jalousie Estate, West Coast Demerara yesterday morning has left a family of five homeless and accusing fingers are being pointed at the Guyana Power and Light Incorporated [GPL].

Members of the family and several residents of the La Jalousie community yesterday said that GPL, over a period of months, failed to respond to their calls that an electrical transformer near the home which was destroyed, was constantly sparking and leaking a fuel-like substance.

The residents told this publication that the sparking, complemented by the substance, sometimes even caused small fires at the base of the utility pole with the transformer.

A few residents directed this publication to the area near the base of the transformer which was so scorched that it was void of grass.

“Nuff nights we cyan sleep in peace because de thing [fire] ah fall and bun deh,” several residents informed. The residents said that on the many occasions, they called to report the situation to GPL, they were instead told to call the fire service. They often had to resort to extinguishing the fires themselves.

The fire, which destroyed the home yesterday, reportedly started around 10:00 hours and, according to several residents, it was preceded by a bout of sparking of the wires near the transformer. According to residents too, a small fire eventually erupted and before long it was “running” along the wire leading to the house which was ablazed shortly after.

Residing at the house prior to its destruction were Dooknauth Kalicharran called ‘Vicky’, his wife, Radika Prem called ‘Sandy’, their two young children – Sachit [seven] and Ashanna [four] – and Prem’s mother, Parbattie Baldeo called ‘Daro’.

Residents said that after observing the fire, they attempted to reach GPL staffers, but were unable to do so.

“We called 912 and reported the fire and told them to get on to GPL and let them know what happening,” said an evidently irked resident yesterday.

A fire tender from Leonora responded within minutes but according to residents, workers from GPL arrived at the scene after the fire was contained.

“Them [GPL workers], when dem come, dem laughing and deh smiling up,” several residents complained.

At the time of the fire, Baldeo was home alone with her two grandchildren. She recalled being downstairs of the two-flat house in the company of her two grandchildren and was talking to an old man who had stopped by to beg.

“All meh hear meh neighbour seh ‘Daro’ watch smoke wah ah come out deh and me run to the front fuh see…me guh fuh run up de step to see if anything ah ketch but when we feel de heat meh can’t guh. Meh tek de two pickney and run [out the yard] and holla fire, fire,” a traumatised Baldeo recounted.

The woman said that she ran over to her son, who lives nearby. “The fire was too much, nobody cyan go in…meh money, meh jewel, nothing meh couldn’t save, all meh papers [documents] bun up,” said the distraught woman.

Equally distraught were her daughter [Sandy], who was in tears when Kaieteur News arrived at the scene yesterday, and her husband, Kalicharran, who estimated the family’s loss to be in excess of $30 million.

According to Kalicharan, he has resided at the home for all of his 32 years and recently completed some rehabilitation work.

When this publication arrived on the scene, fire fighters were still busy trying to control some smouldering sections of the property. Also on the scene were a few GPL workers and armed police ranks.