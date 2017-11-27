East Berbice Corentyne gets $11.5M for ground rehabilitation works

The Minister of Social Cohesion with responsibility for Culture, Youth, and Sport, Dr. George Norton, recently returned to Berbice where he handed over a total of $11.5M to the Region for the Rehabilitation and enhancement of a number of grounds in the area.

The presentation was made during the Ministry’s sensitization session, which was held at the Rose Hall Town Primary School, Corentyne, Berbice (Region Six). The activity was for stakeholders of the Regional Democratic Council, Mayor and town Council and Civil Society in the region.

Deputy Regional Executive Officer Claude Henry collected the cheque on behalf of the Region.

The grounds earmarked for rehabilitation are the Youth Friendly Space in New Amsterdam, Sisters Village Ground, East Bank Berbice, Glasgow Basketball Court, East Bank Berbice and the No. 76 Village Sports Ground, Corentyne, Berbice.

Minister Norton urged the beneficiaries to ensure that after the upgrades are completed at each of the venues, they are to make sure that the facilities are properly maintained and used for their intended purpose. He added that no one, especially the youths, should be denied access to the venues which will aid in the further development of athletic capabilities and skills in the region.

As outlined by the Ministry, the Youth Friendly Space New Amsterdam Ground will undergo works of land-filling, fencing, and the addition of a basketball court at the sum of $4M. The Sisters Village ground will see repairs being undertaken on the fence, the construction of a gate and two wooden pavilions to the sum of $4M. The Glasgow basketball court will be upgraded to a multipurpose facility to the tune of for $1.5M.

The sum of $2M has being put aside to be used on the No 76 Village sports ground which will see infilling and landscaping being done.

Also during the interaction, Minister Norton used the opportunity to present South American Youth Games Silver Medalist, Jermaine King, with a silver National Sports Commission medallion.

King, who hails from Berbice, also received a basketball and football from the Minister. The lad competed at the South American Youth Games held recently in Chile in which he won a silver medal in the 100M.

The Minister also handed over sports gear to the Head Mistress of the Rose Hall Primary School to aid its Physical Education programme. (Samuel Whyte)