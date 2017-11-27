Diamond Mineral Water Indoor Hockey Festival

Queens Park Hockey Club dominate penultimate night

The Queens Park hockey teams of Trinidad & Tobago were the big winners on Saturday, the penultimate night of the Diamond Mineral Water Indoor Hockey Festival being hosted by the Guyana Hockey Board (GHB). With semi-final berths on the line in both the men’s and vet’s divisions, the Parkites delivered once again in all contests. The Pepsi Hikers rebounded from a disappointing loss the previous evening to dominate Saints, while the Old Fort Shooting Stars avoided the cellar position at the completion of the lady’s pool with an easy victory over the Bingo Spartans.

Old Fort was the first opponent for the Queens Park men for the afternoon and the reds had been showing good form throughout the tournament. Queens Park would be first to break the deadlock however through former international Matthew Tang Nian in the 10th minute. Old Fort kept it close through a Jason Desantos PC one minute later but Tang Nian via a penalty corner and a Darren Cowie field goal pushed the Parkites into the half with a 3-1 lead. Trinidad internationals Jordan Vieira and Akim Toussaint opened the second half with two more goals for QPCC and while Omar Hopkinson and Jael Gaskin each scored to keep Old Fort in contention, a final goal from Toussaint two minutes from full time sealed the deal for QPCC by 6 – 3.

The Pepsi Hikers were next on display in the men’s division and made light work of Saints by 15-4. Shane Samuels led the list of scorers for the Hikers with five goals to him name, while Aroydy Branford added four, Andrew Vieira and Randy Hope two each with Rayon Branford and Quin Clarke scoring singles. Promising newcomer Edmund Chinian scores a double for Saints while teammates Hilton Chester and Joel Hunte added singles.

Queens Park returned later that evening to produce what was possibly their best performance yet of the festival. With a determined Reiza Hosein in goal, the Parkites produced an unblemished performance which included seven goals with none against. While the Bourda side did produce several moments of quality hockey it was Hosein’s outstanding goalkeeping that kept them scoreless giving QPCC the dominating win. Jordan Vieira was the top scorer of the match with 3 goals, while Darren Cowie, Jordan Reynos, Akim Toussaint and Matthew Tang Nian completed the list of scorers.

Old Fort managed to salvage some pride on the evening when they returned to the floor to deliver a 9-1 beating of Mixed Nuts. Jael Gaskin and Omar Hopkinson each scored 3 goals for Old Fort, Ascofu Simon two and Chris Low a single. Dominic Alleyne scored the lone goal for Nuts just before half time.

The Old Fort Shooting Stars chalked up their first win of the Festival over the youthful Bingo Spartans by 5-1. Former international Carol Caine rolled back the years to produce a three-goal performance and, while Haley Carpenter drew the match even at 1-1 through a penalty corner in the 9th minute, Tamala Glenn and Romichelle Brumell put the game beyond doubt with their second half goals for Old Fort.

The Antonio’s Grill Hickers suffered a tough evening with a double defeat by 1-3 from Queens Park and 1-5 from Old Old Fort. Vintage GCC got the better of Malvern by 6-4 while QPCC beat Old Old Fort by 5-4.

At the end of thepool round, Queens Park CC tops the men’s division followed by the Pepsi Hikers. Queen’s Park were down to face Old Fort in the first men’s semi final, while the Pepsi Hikers and Bounty GCC was to contest the other. The lady’s division saw pool winners the Woodpecker Hikers challenging by the Bingo Spartans in the first semi-final, while Pizza Hut GCC and the Old Fort Shooting Stars met in the second. Queens Park CC and Antonio’s Hickers vied for a place in the final in the first vet’s semi-final, while Vintage GCC met Old Old Fort in the other yesterday as the tournament concluded. (GHB release)