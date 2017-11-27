De Top Cop got to sue Rum Jattan

It look like if Rum Jattan over step he bounds. He jump and write a letter and tell de Top Cop fuh stay home till next year. When dem boys see de letter dem think that Rum Jattan had de power. Now de Chat-3 seh that he don’t have no power to send home de man.

Of course dem have a service commission that would deal wid de Top Cop. De service commission ain’t in service because it get old and a new one got to tek over. Dem ain’t set up de new one. Dem boys believe that when dem don’t have no service commission de Minister got de power. Now de Chat-3 seh that de law telling Soulja Bai that he got to set up a tribunal.

Rum Jattan is a lawyer. He got to know wha he doing. De Chat-3 is another lawyer and he got to know wha he saying. Is that kind of confusion mek dem boys never study law. One seh this and another seh that. Then dem got to call a judge to decide who right and who wrong.

Fuh mek a lang story shaat, de Top Cop should just walk in he office and see wha Rum Jattan can do. He is done de Top Cop suh he ain’t got to worry bout promotion. He ain’t got to worry bout he pension because de same law seh that nobody can tek wha you done wuk for. And de Top Cop done wuk fuh he pension.

Dem boys seh that this thing ain’t looking good. If anybody got a Top Cop in any country drilling like a yo-yo de whole world would be laughing. Fuh sure that is wha happening. Imagine when de Top Cop go to ah international forum before he retire all he friends gun be laughing at him. Dem might even call him yo-yo.

Rum Jattan seh he got de authority to send home de Top Cop suh dem boys waiting to see if de Top Cop gun go to court wid de Chat-3 as ee lawyer to determine de matter.

Talk half and wait fuh another court session.