Chanderpaul’s unbeaten half century spearheads E’bo to nine-wkt win over ECD

An unbeaten half century by Shivnarine Chanderpaul coupled by a disciplined bowling performance handed Essequibo a nine-wicket victory over East Coast Demerara when the Guyana Cricket Board/Cricket Guyana Inc Jaguars 50-over franchise league continued yesterday.

East Coast Demerara batted first and managed 169-9 after the game was reduced to 40 overs at Imam Bacchus ground, Affiance, Essequibo Coast. Kamesh Yadram struck five fours in a top score of 54 off 50 balls, while Rajendra Chandrika made 29, Chanderpaul Hemraj 19 and Bhaskar Yadram 18. Ricardo Adams claimed 3-42, while Anthony Adams had 2-20 and Akieni Adams 2-25.

Chanderpaul then slammed four fours and two sixes in scoring 72 off 102 balls to guide Essequibo home. He shared in an opening stand of 64 with Kevon Boodie who was bowled by Hemraj (1- 16) for 30 off 45 balls with four fours.

Chanderpaul then put on 108 with Kemol Savory who scored a 48 off 58 balls including three fours and a six as Essequibo ended on 172-1 in 33.4 overs.