Canadian killed after pickup topples off Lethem bridge

An 87-year-old Canadian Brandis Kennedy was killed after the vehicle in which he was travelling in plunged off a bridge early yesterday morning at Manari Trail, Lethem.

The vehicle, PKK 6060 which is owned and was driven by Anthony Pillew, 32, of Bachelors Adventure, East Coast Demerara ended up some 30 feet below after the driver lost control.

Police said that the vehicle was proceeding east along the trail and was crossing the Manari Bridge when the accident occurred.

The victims were removed from the vehicle by passers-by and taken to the Lethem Hospital where Kennedy was pronounced dead.

Pillew, who was treated for abrasions has been admitted to the hospital.