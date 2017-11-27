Burnt toddler undergoes successful surgeries in the US

At just 20 months-old, Ranveer Oselmo has already undergone two corrective surgeries to remedy scars he sustained during an incident which left him suffering from second degree burns about his body.

The surgeries were conducted in United States through the assistance from Saving Hands Emergency Aid (SHEA).

The non – profit US based charity has been actively involved in assisting a number of persons in Guyana and abroad with similar medical emergencies.

However, as it is with most of those cases, Oselmo needs financial support to finish his treatment.

Speaking to Kaieteur News recently, President of SHEA, Lori Narine noted that the injured toddler just had his second surgery and he is doing well. She noted however that the Charity is working to secure funds to help continue treating Oselmo.

“His initial surgery was a success with no complications. However, he must undergo several more surgeries before he can return home to Guyana.”

Narine explained that the group is looking to raise at least US $25,000 to fund the follow-up treatment and surgeries.

Earlier this month Oselmo was admitted to Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), Burn Care Unit after he sustained deep second degree burns to 35 percent of his body.

According to SHEA’s website, the accident occurred at home when he somehow found his way next to a kerosene stove and the fuel spilled on him causing his body to catch on fire.

The extent of Ranveer’s injuries is described as life threatening.

The advance treatment needed to save his life is not available in Guyana.

Therefore, based on a request made to SHEA Charity on November 8, Ranveer was transferred to the United States for treatment.

SHEA accepted Ranveer‘s case and immediately began coordinating his transfer. However, the group explained that there were hurdles to overcome, since both the child and his mother hadn’t any of the necessary travel documents.

“We were fortunate to be able to connect with several individuals including the administration at GPHC, who assisted in expediting the process of securing these documents, while we simultaneously worked on securing treatment in the US and coordinate his transport.”

Ranveer eventually departed Guyana on Thursday, November 16, 2017 on board an Air One air ambulance (Medivac) bound for Houston, Texas and was immediately taken into surgery upon arrival.

Those interested in making a donation towards the child’s treatment and recovery can visit the website @savinghandsemergencyaid.org.

SHEA is a publicly funded charity, which is managed by volunteers; 100% of all donations are allocated to patient care.