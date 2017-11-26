The youths should think ‘outside the box’

-Stanley Ming

Businessman, Stanley Ming, at a graduation ceremony, stressed the importance of youths in Guyana “thinking outside the box” so as to become entrepreneurs.

Thinking outside the box, according to Stanley Ming, Ming, the Chief Executive Officer of Mings Products and Services Limited, is actually about finding the ‘unobvious’ solutions to a problem. This, he said, will help to save money and time.

Ming spoke of his personal experience in his business and how thinking of his own solutions helped him to save time and money.

The businessman explained that there is a lack in the area of job provision for Guyanese, the youths in particular. While this may not be politically related, Ming said that a young person coming out of High School actually has a lot of job opportunities without being employed by someone.

Guyana has a number of resources that are not being harvested. These can bring revenue, not only to the entrepreneur but also to the country at large.

Ming said that there are fruits that are not being fully utilized in terms of marketing. One such example according to him is pineapple. Ming had made a similar observation at a graduation ceremony earlier this month.

While making use of such resources is important, he said that another vital part is “The love for what you do must be there”.

He shared the view that a person does not necessarily need to be properly ‘schooled’ to achieve success. Here he told of how he became successful in his business, coming from a home where he planted vegetables beginning from the age of eight, just to get by in the absence of his father.

The now accomplished businessman said he worked several years for a company where he developed a love for motorcycles and eventually chased his dream, even without a degree.

Ming said, “One does not need a great PhD or any initials behind their name to become employed.” He even said that having this status, does not always prepare you for all that life has along the road.

While not bashing those that would have studied and acquired an education, he did say that he knows of persons who would have crammed to pass exams but could solve the issues that may present themselves on a daily basis, even if they may relate to the field they would have achieved so much in.

At this juncture, the businessman spoke of the importance of having more practical work done in high schools, as well as in Universities since this can help persons get a better glimpse or understanding of what is expected of them.

This venture will also help as a better analysis as well, according to him.

He even suggested that persons should become knowledgeable in simple tasks, whether at home or on the job, that can save money and time. One such task, he said, is to know how to change a bulb. He said although this is a simple process, there are many who are unable to change a bulb and may need to hire an electrician, despite being a scholar.

An important aspect that needs to be taken into consideration as well, according to him, should be that of capable persons coming together to develop their skills.

Speaking from personal experience, Stanley Ming said he played a role in encouraging a group of young people to work together on becoming not only employed, but successful. He said there was a computer technician in the group, a mechanic and even an engineer who together were able to make a name for themselves.

The businessman spoke also about a love for reading. He said he was able to learn almost all he knows through reading. Ming even went further to say that he encourages reading to everyone while he finds himself doing it wherever he goes.

Although being such an accomplished capitalist, the man said he never settles where he is and is always seeking to learn and do more. Ming said whenever he learns anything new, he shares it with his staff, because he believes that sharing knowledge is one way of eliminating ignorance and arrogance.

Stanley Ming is planning to continue expanding in what he does, since it gives him pleasure to serve his country.