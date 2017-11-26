Soldier gets bail on robbery charge

Latest update November 26th, 2017 12:54 AM
Yet another soldier has been charged with robbery.
This time to face the court is Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Corporal Raul Jones. The 29-year-old appeared before Magistrate Alisha George on Friday at the Sparendaam Magistrates’ Courts.
He was not required to plead to the indictable charge which alleged that on October 21, at B Field Sophia, while being armed, he robbed a woman of a quantity of jewellery among other items—all totaling $341,000.
In September, GDF ranks Clive Seymour and Tumblus Richards were slapped with a robbery charge.
They were initially remanded to prison but were subsequently released on $10,000 bail by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.
Seymour of Enmore North, East Coast Demerara and Richards of Plum Park, Sophia, Greater Georgetown has denied the charge which alleged that on September 12, at Timehri, East Bank Demerara, they robbed Keron Welch of a BLU cellular phone valued $17,000.
Nov 26, 2017Trinidad and Tobago based Queens Park Cricket Club’s (QPCC) Hockey team took the first round of the highly anticipated men’s duel when they met defending champs, Georgetown Pepsi Hikers on...
Nov 26, 2017
Nov 26, 2017
Nov 26, 2017
Nov 26, 2017
Nov 26, 2017
On a lazy, hot Monday afternoon, last week, I told my wife we should go to Providence to eat at the New Thriving Restaurant. I... more
The coalition government is facing its greatest test. Both the Alliance For Change (AFC) and the Working People’s... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders When independence was finally wrenched from Britain in April 1980, Zimbabwe was described as the “jewel... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]