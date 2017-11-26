Latest update November 26th, 2017 12:54 AM

Soldier gets bail on robbery charge

Nov 26, 2017 News 0

Raul Jones

Yet another soldier has been charged with robbery.
This time to face the court is Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Corporal Raul Jones. The 29-year-old appeared before Magistrate Alisha George on Friday at the Sparendaam Magistrates’ Courts.
He was not required to plead to the indictable charge which alleged that on October 21, at B Field Sophia, while being armed, he robbed a woman of a quantity of jewellery among other items—all totaling $341,000.
In September, GDF ranks Clive Seymour and Tumblus Richards were slapped with a robbery charge.
They were initially remanded to prison but were subsequently released on $10,000 bail by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.
Seymour of Enmore North, East Coast Demerara and Richards of Plum Park, Sophia, Greater Georgetown has denied the charge which alleged that on September 12, at Timehri, East Bank Demerara, they robbed Keron Welch of a BLU cellular phone valued $17,000.

