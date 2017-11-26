Rugby Americas North Sevens Championship …Green Machine unbeaten to top Group A; Women win one lose 2

Guyana’s Green Machine scrummed their way to two wins in as many matches ending as the top nation in Group A on day one, yesterday, of the annual Rugby Americas North (RAN) Sevens tournament being played in Mexico

City at the Campo Marte athletic grounds.

Going into the championship as they #1 seeded nation, the Guyanese looked a well oiled machine in recording wins over the Cayman Islands 26-14 and Barbados, 28-21. The Guyanese which scored first against the Bajans to 7-0 up, had to fight back twice as the fast Bajans took the fight to the #1 side.

Trailing with two minutes to go in the second half (each half being 7 minutes) the Green Machine displayed why they are the best by converting 14 unanswered points to wrap up the win as well as the top place in the group.

Guyana will face off with the Bermuda and Trinidad and Tobago today as they chase another title.

The Guyanese women after going down to Jamaica 9-12 and Trinidad and Tobago 5-12 rebounded in fine style to clip the Dominican Republic 17-12. The seven nations in the female segment of the competition are playing using the round-robin format; the nation securing the most wins will come away winner.

Trinidad and Tobago were flawless on the day with three wins in as many matches, Mexico recorded two. The Guyanese lasses will play Mexico, Bermuda and French Guiana today and will be seeking to win all three matches.

This year’s international competition is a qualifier for the 2018 Central American and Caribbean Sports Organization (CACSO) Games, 2018 Hong Kong Sevens, Rugby World Cup Sevens 2018 and Commonwealth Games.

Following are the full results from yesterday’s matches:

Women

Jamaica v Guyana 12-9

Dominican Republic v Guyana 12-17

Guyana v Trinidad & Tobago 5-12

Mexico v Dominican Republic 17-7

Trinidad & Tobago v Bermuda 24-0

Mexico v French Guiana 14-26

Jamaica v Bermuda 34-0

French Guiana v Trinidad & Tobago 14-24

Jamaica v Mexico 7-22

Bermuda v Dominican Republic 0-40

Men – Group A

Guyana v Cayman 26-14

Barbados v Cayman 14-21

Guyana v Barbados 28-21

Group B

Jamaica v Dominican Republic 26-0

Bermuda v Dominican Republic 19-14

Jamaica v Bermuda 35-0

Group C

Mexico v Curacao 61-0

T&T v British Virgin Islands 38-0

Mexico v British Virgin Islands 66-0

T&T v Curacao 70-0

Mexico v T&T 19-12

Curacao v British Virgin Islands 7-31

Men’s Pool Positions after Day 1:

Pool A Total Points

1 Guyana 6

2 Cayman 4

3 Barbados 2

Pool B

1 Jamaica 6

2 Bermuda 4

3 Dominican Republic 2

Pool C

1 Mexico 9

2 Trinidad and Tobago 7

3 British Virgin Islands 5

4 Curacao 3