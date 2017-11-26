Road to Mecca IV launched; 10 clubs will bounce for $600,000 top prize

The Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation’s (GABF) National Club

Championships which is dubbed “Road to Mecca IV” was officially launched yesterday at Palm Court. At the small but significant gathering, representatives from the GABF and their respective member associations from Berbice, Linden and Georgetown were present.

It was revealed during the launch that a total of 1.5 million dollars will be awarded in cash prizes in this tournament that bounces off on Friday at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH), the venue that will host all of the matches. A total of 24 games will make the CASH a hive of activity that will last three weeks with the grand finale set for Christmas Eve night.

Nine of the ten clubs participating in this premier basketball tournament will try to usurp Bounty Colts who emerged as champions in the 2016 edition, Mecca III. The other nine clubs are Dyna’s Ravens, Amelia Ward Jets, Half Mile Bulls, Rose Hall Jammers, Victory Valley Royals, Retrieve Raiders, Pacesetters, Plaisance Guardians and for the first time, Kobras. These clubs will be divided into two groups with round robin action that will allow the top two teams from each group to advance.

The winning club will pocket $600,000, 2nd place $400,000, 3rd $200,000 with cash prizes for the Most Valuable Player and other novelty awards.

It was also mentioned during the launch, which many fans will gladly accept, is the presence of Cheerleaders during each game night with free admission during the round robin stage; from the semifinals onwards, admission will be $500. Head of the GABF, Nigel Hinds, related that the easy admission “Is a great aspect of this tournament since fans will have the opportunity to see the best basketball players in the country free of cost.”