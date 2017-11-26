Police ‘B’ Division roll out annual Christmas policing initiatives

The Police in Berbice B Division, under the command of Assistant Commissioner Lyndon Alves, have unveiled their annually Christmas policing initiative from November 15, 2017 to January 15, 2018.

This activity was done at the Berbice Regional Health Services Board Room, Garrison Road, Fort Canje, Berbice.

Commander Alves shared the brief with Deputy Commander Senior Superintendent Edmond Cooper. Other senior officers present were Superintendents Wayne DeHarte and Boodnarine Persaud, Deputy Superintendent Dennis Stephen, Assistant Superintendents Detective C. Singh, Elton Davidson and Woman ASP Yonette Stephen.

In attendance were Regional officials, members of the business community other Disciplinary Services and the media.

The presentation was done using a power point presentation.

Some of the objectives and intentions of the Christmas plan are to minimize the activities of criminal elements and ensure a safe neighbourhood, reduce traffic congestion and road accidents and provide a safe and secure environment for all.

During this period there is usually an increase in social, cultural, economic and business activities and visitors coming into the country for the holidays. There is also an increase in traffic both vehicular and pedestrian movements.

Alves and Cooper both gave the assurance that there will be adequate police protection and presence during the Christmas season. To do this the Force has come up with a number of mechanisms including increasing the number of mobile patrols throughout Berbice.

The division has been divided into four sectors with a senior officer being in charge of each.

Keen attention will be paid to the three towns— New Amsterdam, Rose Hall Town, Corriverton— and other populated areas and known hot spots like Port Mourant, Rosignol, Bush Lot and Bath among others.

Increased monitoring will be done at the Berbice River Bridge, Moleson Creek Ferry Crossing and illegal crossings on the Corentyne River. Other areas such as key and vulnerable points including business places, banks, post offices and other financial institutions will be monitored.

Patrols will be intensified in all sectors including. There will be mobile, motorcycle, bicycle, beat, traffic, fixed point, road blocks, raids, cordons mounted in the backlands and searches and intelligence gathering.

A new edition will see a mobile outpost being established on the eastern side of Berbice River Bridge.

Special arrangements have being put in place for Christmas Eve and Old Year’s Day to deal with traffic, crowd control, late shopping and other social gatherings throughout the division.

The force will step up its marine patrols in the Berbice, Canje and other riverain areas.

The public is being advised to look out for fake cheques and counterfeit currencies. They are also asked not to leave cash and firearms in vehicles and against the use of large volumes of cash.

They are advising the general public to report suspicious activities and movements and to activate CCTV cameras.

The Police will up the ante against persons selling and lighting squibs and bombs, noise nuisance and road rage.

The Police High Command gave the assurance that they are prepared to work with all stakeholders to ensure a crime and accident free Christmas. Citizens are being urged to be security conscious.

A number of community initiatives and outreaches are ongoing in the division to boost relationships.