Need 5-wkt haul, Barnwell unbeaten half century hand Georgetown 8-wkt win

E’bo beat EBD by eight wickets

Left arm spinner Ashmead Nedd grabbed five wickets, while Christopher Barnwell struck an unbeaten half century to guide Georgetown to an eight-wicket victory over East Coast Demerara (ECD) when the Guyana Cricket Board/ Cricket Guyana Inc Jaguars 50-over franchise league continued yesterday.

Nedd finished with 5-14 from nine overs as ECD were dismissed for 120 in 42.5 overs after they were inserted on a moist pitch at Enterprise. Pacer Paul Wintz (1-8) trapped Rajendra Chandrika (02) lbw, while Barnwell (1-13) sent back Brian Sattaur (00) in similar fashion to reduce ECD to 5-2. Vishwanauth Ramlakhan and Chanderpaul Hemraj attempted to repair the early damage with a third wicket stand of 37, but medium pacer Derwin Christian struck in quick succession- he first removed Ramlakhan for 14 and had Bhaskar Yadram (05) caught behind, leaving ECD in trouble at 52-4.

Hemraj struck two fours in a top score of 27, but after he was removed by Robin Bacchus, only Kamesh Yadram (15), Ameer Khan (18) and Steve Ramdass (12*) reached double figures as Christian provided support to Need with 2-30.

Opener Robin Bacchus struck two fours before he nicked medium pacer Dambuka Ngqondo (1-18) behind to depart for 15, while Hemraj (1-19) had Raymond Perez (05) lbw as Georgetown were restricted to 22-2 in reply. However, Leon Johnson and Barnwell consolidated in an unbroken third wicket stand of 102 to give their team victory. The duo rotated the strike nicely and was quick to dispatch the wayward balls as Georgetown finished on 124-2 in 31.3 overs. Barnwell slammed eight fours in a top score of 57 off 66 balls, while Johnson made 37 off 77 balls with one four and a six.

At the Imam Bacchus ground, Essequibo beat East Bank Demerara (EBD) by eight wickets. East Bank won the toss and decided to bat but could only muster 104 all out off 45.2 overs. Ronaldo Alimohamed made 37 and Sachin Singh 18. Bowling for Essequibo Ricardo Adams grabbed 3 for 17, Anthony Adams 3 for 17 and Akini Adams 2 for 13.

Essequibo in reply, reached 105 for 2 off 26.4 overs. Kemol Savory smashed 64, while Shivnarine Chanderpaul made 20 not out and Kevin Boodie 15. Trevor France and Bernard Bailey took one wicket each.