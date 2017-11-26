Mayor’s Cup Football 2017 Edition…Which two teams will continue G/town vs. Linden rivalry?

-answer today at MSC

Which one of the Georgetown teams will face either Winners Connection or Milerock will be answered today when the semi-finals of the Mayor’s Cup Football 2017 Edition kicks off, at the Mackenzie Sports Club in Linden.

In the opening encounter, the in-form Police led by former national player Dwain Jacobs collide with Soesdyke from 19:00hrs, while the feature clash pits Winners Connection against Milerock in what is anticipated to be a bruising engagement.

The outcome of these two games sets up a highly anticipated final with the historical Linden / Georgetown rivalry being the incentive for a large turnout on Thursday, at the same venue.

Police has been the most prolific team in competitions this year, making the final or semi-finals on numerous occasions and their rich vein of form and confidence combined with the quality of players in their line-up make them clear favourite to proceed to the championship.

Apart from Jacobs, players the likes of Quincy Holder, Kester Dundas, Lescharles Critchlow, Steffon Ramsay, Dwayne Wilson and the in-form Darrius Frank between the uprights are all proven match winners.

Soesdyke’s chances of winning will rest on the shoulders of the skilful Tyrone Khan, the only player with a hat-trick in the competition.

Players such as Colin McLean, Tyrell Khan, Alvin Batson, Colin Holder and Kelson Benson form the supporting cast and they will need to put together strong performances to guarantee a place in the final.

What more could be said of the feature encounter between the two Linden heavyweights.

Rawle ‘Boney’ Gittens, who will certainly be one of the more experienced players on the pitch will lead Winners Connection bid for a place in the final.

His support could come from Marmalique Davidson and Keon Sears, both proven contributors in the goals column, while Trakel Thomas and Derrol Dainty has been a two-man Rock of Gibraltar at the back.

Joel McKinnon, Denzil Fordyce, Nellon Walcott and Lorenzo Miller performances are crucial for Milerock’s chances of advancing, while Oswald Benjamin and Akeem Green have the formidable duty to snuff out Winners Connection attack on goal.

Over $1million in total prize monies are up for grabs with the winners set to receive $500,000 and the Ministry of Citizenship trophy, while the runner-up takes home $250,000 and the Busta trophy.

The third and fourth placed finishers will walk away with $150,000 and $100,000 along with trophies donated by John Fernandes Ltd and Cummings Electrical respectively.

A mouthwatering double header is anticipated.