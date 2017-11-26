Indonesia sink Guyana 2-1 in comeback victory

The Golden Jaguars managed to score first in their second consecutive international friendly of the month, this time against Indonesia in their historic match in Asia, but couldn’t hold on to the lead as the host didn’t just equalizer but completed a superb fight back. The thousands of home fans that packed the Patriot Stadium in the city of Bekasi, played a major role as men from the largest archipelago in the world managed to cancel out Shaquille Agard’s opener.

Agard who plays the left attacking position and outfits for Durham United FC, a league one team in Canada, broke the deadlock early in the ninth minute of the match with a calm finish. He showed great balance and strength to shrug off a challenge from a defender within the box before gently slotting home a right-footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right of goal.

Indonesia equalized during the first half of the game which began at 07:30hrs local time after Ilija Spasojevic converted a penalty that was awarded to the hosts in the 37th minute of the game with a right-footed strike left of the goal.

As both teams pressed for the winner as the match elapsed into the second half, Spasojevic completed a brace after firing home from close range in the 75th minute. The effort winded the Guyanese and the Asians held on during the remaining 15 minutes of normal time to record success in the friendly encounter.