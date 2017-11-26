Latest update November 26th, 2017 12:54 AM

GFF Elite League, Match day 2 …East Coast Boys win in Linden

Experienced Elite League Clubs, Buxton United FC and Victoria Kings FC, dominated their first-time counterparts, Ann’s Grove United FC and Milerock FC respectively, in the second round of double-header matches held last Friday at Mackenzie Sports Club Ground (MSC), Linden.
Buxton United FC defeated Ann’s Grove United FC 1 – 0 in the first match that kicked off at 16:30hrs, while Victoria Kings FC defeated Milerock FC 2 -1 in the second game which got underway at 19:30hrs.
Keen rivalry ensued at MSC in the first match between the two visiting clubs, Ann’s Grove United FC and Buxton United FC. New comers Ann’s Grove did well to keep Buxton at bay but all of this was undone by Dillon Wright in the 69th minute. In an invited comment, Wright said, “We went into the game with a single purpose, to win. Despite the ups and downs I think our reward was exceptional.”
The much anticipated fourth match of the tournament and second between the visiting Victoria Kings FC and Linden’s very own Milerock FC ended in disappointment for the “mining town”. Milerock’s Akeem Greene broke the ice in the 11th minute but Aubrey Gibson quickly demonstrated Victoria’s seniority by scoring in the 19th minute. Ultimately, it was Kenneth Oparametuche who sealed the deal for Victoria in the 47thminute. Oparametuche, while thanking God for their victory, posited, “I’m glad we won this first game, we need the points. We worked hard for this.”
Similarly, Victoria Kings’ Coach, Winston Williams Pompey, while stressing how hard his team worked, said: “We were playing an attacking 4-3-2 system. Our players are still coming into shape and learning the formation. We didn’t get it right the last time but they came through and got it right tonight.”
Matches 5 and 6 of the Elite League will be at #5 Ground, Berbice today, November 26th and will feature Den Amstel FC vs. Cougars FC at 18:00hrs and Guyana Defence Force FC vs New Amsterdam United FC match will kick off at 20:00hrs.
Entry fee for all Elite League games is $500.

