Diamond Mineral Water Hockey Festival…Queens Park Hockey Club take honours on night three

Trinidad and Tobago based Queens Park Cricket Club’s (QPCC) Hockey team took the

first round of the highly anticipated men’s duel when they met defending champs, Georgetown Pepsi Hikers on Thursday evening in the Diamond Mineral Water Indoor Hockey Festival. The two 2016 finalists did not disappoint the crowd as the high-scoring affair saw many lead changes with the game hanging in the balance until the very end in their 8-7 victory. The Woodpecker Hikers ladies were also in top form as they downed six-time champs Pizza Hut GCC 4-1 in an impressive performance. And, Queens Park took the lead in the Carib Veteran’s competition by spoiling the unbeaten run of GCC Vintage to cap off a successful evening for the Trinidadian visitors.

Bounty GCC turned an evenly matched game into a comfortable victory by midway through their clash with Old Fort. With the two teams both creating good scoring opportunities and getting to half time at 2-2, GCC scored three more in the second half to Old Fort’s one, giving GCC the 5-3 win. Kareem McKenzie, Peter DeGroot, Orland Semple, Dwayne Scott and Kevin Spencer all got onto the score sheet for GCC, while the Old Fort goals were scored by Jael Gaskin, Jason Clarke and Ascofu Simon.

The ladies’ matchup of the evening saw the Woodpecker Hikers cruise to a 4-1 victory over the highly fancied Pizza Hut GCC. Former world top 20 squash player Nicolette Fernandes was first to score as she intercepted goalkeeper Briawna Gordon’s pass into the circle to deflect the ball into the far corner. It took GCC nine minutes to equalize through a skilful bit of individual play by striker Gabriella Xavier who finished with a powerful shot past the left arm of goalkeeper Latoya Fordyce.

GCC seemed to have run out of ideas at this point as Nicole Eastman put the Hikers up 2-1 just before the half with a counterattacking finish off a Maria Munroe pass. Left back Allana Lewis and Maria Munroe then got into the act with a goal each for the Hikers in the second half, to complete the 4-1 victory.

QPCC capped off a productive evening by defeating the GCC Vintage by 5-3 in the Carib veterans’ competition, while Antonio’s Hickers put in their best performance in the competition by dominating Malvern of Trinidad & Tobago by 8-2.

The finals begin tonight from18:00hrs.