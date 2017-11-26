Cow starving in custody months after traffic accident

…file sent for legal advice

A number of civic-minded persons in persons in East Berbice are upset with the conditions under which a calf is being kept at a police station. According to Leila Hazell-Bhudial, in mid-September, a car ended up in an accident with the calf. A mirror on the car was broken. The animal also suffered a broken back leg.

Since that accident, more than eight weeks ago, the animal has been left virtually alone to face the elements, with sometimes no food, save for a few residents and business persons who came to its rescue.

Hazell-Bhudial disclosed that initially she and a colleague even visited the former Police Commander, Paul Williams over this issue.

“He had promised to release the calf the next day but unfortunately he was transferred the same day and Mr. Lyndon Alves has since taken over.”

A few concerned residents, including a rice miller, even donated a quantity of feed and a bucket.

However, according of Hazell-Bhudial, who said she has been asked to make the matter public, checks by residents found that on many days, there was no evidence of the animal being fed or watered, where it is being kept at the Number 51 police station.

“When I enquired about the food and water for the calf, the police keep lying to me saying they just feed the cow. But all we were seeing was an empty bucket that had been left the same way the day before.”

In fact, to make matters worse, the feed and bucket appeared to now be stolen.

The residents even sought the help of animal rights activist, Syeada Manbodh, who checked to find out why the animal was being kept so long.

A number of them, including Manbodh, even visited the Chambers of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), but were told no file was there.

The residents then complained to the Guyana Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (GSPCA).

Last week, a vet who went to Berbice to conduct checks on animals, also visited the police station to inspect the animal. “They went in the police station seeking permission from the CID woman (name given) but she refused to let them see the calf and administer drugs.”

Hazell-Bhudial claimed that the police woman claimed that a senior cop had ordered that the vet was not to see the calf.

“Please note that this cow is in the rain and sun without any shelter and needs medical attention.”

The woman was fearful that unless an intervention comes, the animal could die.

Late last week, the residents received an update from the police.

“We were told that after this file took from mid-September to November to get back to Berbice, it now has to go back to the Minister of Public Security.”

Hazell-Bhudial disclosed that a rice miller, Buddy Tulsi, has even offered to pay a deposit and sign documents to have the animal released but the police is refusing.

“I’m just a concerned animal lover that is pleading on behalf of this animal. Please note that as of Thursday, when I visited the animal, it appeared ill. We are asking for someone to intervene.”