As Sunita Travel Agency celebrates 10 years…‘Special’ Tiffany is recipient of second motorised scooter

Ever since she was a young girl, Tiffany Ward knew she was special, but not because of the disability she developed that advanced exponentially as she grew older. She was special because she was never the type to back down from a challenge, even when it seemed utterly unattainable.

But little did she or her ever supportive family for that matter know that it would be this exceptional talent that Ward would need to get her through what would turn out to be her ultimate challenge – living with a disability that restricted her to a wheelchair.

Her mobility degenerated considerably from her waist down as she approached the age of 15.

She recalled that she knew something was amiss since she was barely 10 years old. She recalled attempting to walk on a number of occasions but would sometimes fall.

“As time went by, it got worse,” said Ward, who believes that her condition might have been linked to the rheumatic fever she developed when she was just three years old.

For many years, she was subjected to a high dosage of antibiotic injections every month which helped to boost her immune system to help fight off everyday infection. But the injections only did so much, as she still got sick on occasions.

As she grew older, she was faced with the stark reality that she was not going to be able to walk. She accepted her fate and was soon learning to master the use of a wheelchair.

But she did not let her disability limit her capabilities. Ever since she was a little girl, Ward dreamt of becoming a graphic designer and computer repair technician, and she did.

She is currently the proud owner of Phoenix Flight Graphic Design and Computer Repairs which she operates from her home – 75 David Street, Kitty, Georgetown – for the past year.

Prior to this, Ward volunteered her time [about eight years] to the National Commission on Disability [NCD] located at Croal Street, Georgetown.

However, the 33-year-old revealed recently, travelling around wasn’t always the easiest, especially when she took into consideration the cost of utilising taxis.

But this concern is likely to become a thing of the past. Ward was on Monday, last, the recipient of a ‘spanking new’ motorised scooter which she anticipates will ease her travelling concerns. The scooter is the second to be donated by the Sunita Travel Agency out of Richmond Hill, New York. Among those gathered to witness the handing over of the scooter to Ward was NCD Director, Ms. Beverly Pyle, who lauded the gesture of the Travel Agency.

One week ago, the Travel Agency donated another scooter to 55-year-old Basdeo Persaud also known as Lallchan, of Ruimzeight, West Coast Demerara. Lallchan had lost his legs following an accident that occurred when he was 17 years old.

It was however coincidental that Ward became the second recipient of a scooter.

According to career journalist, Richard B. Mahase, who has been working closely with the Travel Agency to procure the scooters, the second scooter was originally intended for another individual who had lost her mobility. But Mahase explained that since the intended recipient was on a course of recovery and was likely to regain mobility, a decision was taken to find someone else deserving of the scooter.

“We found special Tiffany and we are really excited that we found her,” said Mahase, during a ceremony at the young lady’s home where she received the keys to her new motorised scooter.

Mahase revealed that it was in fact Ward’s room-mate, Susan DaSilva, who was instrumental in helping to name her as the next suitable candidate for the scooter. DaSilva lost her mobility about two years ago and had reached out to Ward for support. She described Ward as one of the “best persons” she has ever met and spoke glowingly of how she helped her considerably to cope with her disability.

The two state-of-the-art scooters donated by Sunita Travel Agency amount to a total of US$10,000 [G$2,000,000] and are of the e-Wheeler brand. The motorised scooters are soundless, powered by electricity, come complete with a modern computer system and were specifically customised for Guyana’s roadways.

The scooter donations come as part of the Travel Agency’s 10th anniversary celebration which sees it giving back to many of its patrons.

The Travel Agency is co-owned by husband and wife duo, Naresh Ramnarace Seegobin [General Manager] and Deonaranee Seegobin [Chief Executive Officer] also known as Sunita, who are both Guyanese by birth. The two migrated to the United States some years ago and started the travel agency, which has been thriving ever since.

In addition to giving away the scooters, the couple has also given back to a few other Guyanese as part of the anniversary celebration. At least two Guyanese who hail from Berbice were the winners of return airline tickets as part of a raffle promotion the company offered.

According to Naresh Seegobin, from the inception of the business, Guyanese have been among its main supporters and it is for this reason that anniversary giveaways have been particularly targeting the Guyanese community.