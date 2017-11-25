Latest update November 25th, 2017 12:59 AM

Teen escapee jailed for unlicensed gun

Nov 25, 2017 News 0

– denies armed robbery charges

Jailed: Dwayne Castello

A teen who was recaptured following his escape from the Kitty Police Station was yesterday sentenced to two years’ imprisonment after pleading guilty to having in his possession an unlicensed firearm.
Eighteen-year-old Dwayne Castello appeared before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts and pleaded guilty to the charge which stated that on November 22 at Middle Road, West La Penitence, Georgetown, he had in his possession a .40 pistol when he was not a licensed firearm holder.
It was further alleged that on November 3 at Lama Avenue, Georgetown, armed with a gun, he robbed Tatram Chaitram of an iPhone valued $180,000, a pair of glasses valued $100,000 and $40,000 cash.
It was further alleged that on the same day in question, at the same location, he robbed Dax Kissoon of a Samsung phone valued $202,000.
It was also alleged that on November 2, in Georgetown, armed with a gun, he robbed Wes Matthews of one iPhone valued $65,000, a wallet valued $5,000 and $5,000 cash.
The last charge alleged that on November 16, while being in custody at the Kitty Police Station, pending charges of robbery under-arms, he escaped lawful custody.
The matters were prosecuted by Police Prosecutor Sanj Singh. Facts presented by the prosecutor stated that on November 16 about 16:30h, the accused was arrested and taken to the Station for questioning in relation to a series of robberies after being positively identified by the virtual complainants.
Prosecutor Singh told the court that on November 17, the accused asked to use the washroom and it was then that he ran out of the station and made good his escape.
According to reports, the accused ‘picked’ his shackles, ran out the station and rode away on a bicycle that was in the station compound.
The accused was later recaptured in West La Penitence, while he was in a car.
According to the prosecution’s facts, police on mobile patrol duty, acting on information, stopped a blue motor car and conducted a search on the accused and a .40 pistol was found in a purse which he had around his neck. He was later told of the offence and admitted to it.

