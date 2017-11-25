Shooters Club to stage Pools competition tomorrow at Grand Central Sports Bar

Latest update November 25th, 2017 12:59 AM
Shooters Club will stage a 30 players Invitational Pools competition tomorrow at Grand Central Sports Bar (Jerry’s Shop) at Public Road Grove, East Bank Demerara.
Action starts at 4:00pm and the 30 players to the invitational competition will be battling for attractive cash prizes. The winner will cart off $100,000, second prize gets $30,000, while the other positions up to fourth prize will receive trophies. Players are asked to be on time for a prompt start to the action.
Those invited are: Steven Persaud, Anthony Xavier, Vijai Sankar, Fazal Mohamed, Dinesh Dhanraj, Jevaul Jagnandan, Erick Persaud, Shem Haripersaud, Shawn Chin Chan, Ryan Baksh, Kamil Husain, Romesh Ramcharran, Abdol Salim, Dave Singh, Dave Singh 2, Randy Tiwari, Brian Prasad, Terrence Bannister, Shemroy Ramsingh(Lenny), Christopher Lochan, Anthony Haricharan, Ricky Lall, Steive Rafeek, Sean DeSouza, Timal Nandkishore, Clarence Baker, Shawn Cameron, Anup Latchman, Sanjay Suklall and Mushay.
Nov 25, 2017Two time defending champions Sparta Boss, Bent Street, North Ruimveldt and Future Stars, were amongst the winners when the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Georgetown Zone, kicked off on...
Nov 25, 2017
Nov 25, 2017
Nov 25, 2017
Nov 25, 2017
Nov 25, 2017
It is almost impossible to topple an iconic, founding leader of a political party. One essential reason explains it – he/she... more
You know that it is payday when the lines at the Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) outside of the main banks begin to snake... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders When independence was finally wrenched from Britain in April 1980, Zimbabwe was described as the “jewel... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]