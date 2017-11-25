Shooters Club to stage Pools competition tomorrow at Grand Central Sports Bar

Shooters Club will stage a 30 players Invitational Pools competition tomorrow at Grand Central Sports Bar (Jerry’s Shop) at Public Road Grove, East Bank Demerara.

Action starts at 4:00pm and the 30 players to the invitational competition will be battling for attractive cash prizes. The winner will cart off $100,000, second prize gets $30,000, while the other positions up to fourth prize will receive trophies. Players are asked to be on time for a prompt start to the action.

Those invited are: Steven Persaud, Anthony Xavier, Vijai Sankar, Fazal Mohamed, Dinesh Dhanraj, Jevaul Jagnandan, Erick Persaud, Shem Haripersaud, Shawn Chin Chan, Ryan Baksh, Kamil Husain, Romesh Ramcharran, Abdol Salim, Dave Singh, Dave Singh 2, Randy Tiwari, Brian Prasad, Terrence Bannister, Shemroy Ramsingh(Lenny), Christopher Lochan, Anthony Haricharan, Ricky Lall, Steive Rafeek, Sean DeSouza, Timal Nandkishore, Clarence Baker, Shawn Cameron, Anup Latchman, Sanjay Suklall and Mushay.