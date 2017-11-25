Rum Jattan send home See-all

People must realize that power is something that does only last fuh a time. Nobody must abuse it, because when it gone from you, wha you do does come back to haunt you.

You mustn’t be spiteful, vindictive or selective. See-all was a man wid power and ee believe he was untouchable until yesterday. He been pun leave fuh couple morning well.

He wake up yesterday and press he uniform to go back to wuk. He had he security shine up he shoes. Then he dress upstairs, put on he socks and come downstairs fuh put on he shoes wha de security shine.

Dem boys hear that a police car pull up; one of de constable come out, salute him and seh, “Sir, an urgent letter is here for you.”

According to de guard when de man done read de letter, he kick up de wall wid dem same shine shoe.

De guard seh he face tun red and he suck up he teeth. De guard seh he didn’t know whether to stand up, sit down, go outside or go upstairs. He tell he driver to wait, he coming back. He go upstairs.

De guard seh de driver still waiting. This was de same man who refuse orders from Rum Jattan. De boys remember Rum Jattan call him bout ten times to correct an injustice that Jagdeo do to de Waterfalls paper.

He, See-all, ignore de man. He never correct de injustice. Instead, he lie.

He mek excuse pun excuse till he add another hundred excuse pun de same excuse. Rum Jattan nevah forget and dem boys ain’t forget either.

Dem boys seh a day does come, and dis is he day.

Dem boys still want to know how come he nah refuse Rum Jattan letter wha seh he must stay home in the public interest.

Dem boys seh See-all number two and some other senior officers does behave just like See-all. Dem better tek note, because dem can get a letter too.

De way how dem boys understand de letter, is that See-All got all de time in the world to sit down and look through he house window whole day and soon as de sun gone down he can go to de casino and gamble whole night. He got nutten else fuh worry about.

Talk half and wonder how come See-all didn’t see dat coming.