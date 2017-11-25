Guyana Goldfields denies letting go of 80 employees

Canadian-owned Guyana Goldfields Inc. has denied that more than 80 workers have been laid off.

The company which operates the gold-rich Aurora mines, in Region Seven, is being accused by the National Mines Workers Union of Guyana, of breaching labour regulations.

The union said that while it is understood that the workers were on contract, the practice of the company to use special clauses, much to the disadvantage of workers, should not be condoned but condemned.

The union said that from indications, the company continues to use the contractual agreement as a yardstick to dismiss workers at length and at will, a situation that is beyond sad.

It noted that Canada is a member of the ABC countries, one of which has been lecturing small states like Guyana on workers’ rights.

The union, in calling for the gold mining company to exercise discretion, in the absence of a union to effectively represent the welfare of the workers, urged for steps to be taken to integrate the contract workers into the company.

The union claimed that it has received allegations that about 300-400 contract workers, a number of them with between five to 10 years of service with the company, have received no increases.

Rather, the union said that it received reports that it was announced that only upper management will be receiving increases.

Claiming that workers are fearful of being victimised if they speak out, the union said that there are accusations against Peter Benny, the Administrative and Human Resources Manager, who seems to be against any unionised worker. The union objected to Benny sitting on a critical workers’ complaint committee.

“NMWU calls on the Guyana Government to ensure their citizens are fairly treated and well respected by foreign company operating in the mining industry…”

The union also called for a special court to deal with labour issues relating to mining workers. However, the company’s manager, Benny, yesterday disputed the claims of the union.

With regards to the number of workers that were let go, Benny said that they are contract workers who were involved in jobs including maintenance, warehousing and wood picking – these are not more than 20. A few persons would have also met retirement age, reaching about 40 persons.

“Definitely we do not have 300-400 workers on contracts. We have over 660 workers who are permanent,” Benny stressed.

“In fact, our number of permanent staffers increased from 2015 when we opened, from 500-plus workers.”

Benny denied he is part of the complaints committee, and rather, there were mechanisms existing in the company to hear workers’ grievances.

“I can tell you that our retention rate for keeping workers is very high.”

The official claimed that the company pays serious attention to workers’ benefits with production and other bonuses, a credit union, and even opportunities for housing.

The Aurora mines are the biggest in Guyana with its presence here helping to push gold declarations to a record 700,000 ounces for the last two years.