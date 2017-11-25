Guinness “Greatest of the Streets” Georgetown Zone …Defending Champs among winners on opening night

Two time defending champions Sparta Boss, Bent Street, North Ruimveldt and Future

Stars, were amongst the winners when the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Georgetown Zone, kicked off on Thursday night at the National Cultural Centre (NCC) tarmac on Mandela Avenue.

Sparta Boss edged Ol Skool Ballers 2-1 compliments of a ‘Guinness Goal’ (GG)-(a goal scored in the final three minutes of the match which is counted as two) from Eusi Phillips in the 38th minute. On target in his team’s loss was Omari James in the 14th minute.

Meanwhile, Future Stars demolished East Front Road 6-1. Akeemo Anthony bagged a brace in the first and eight minutes, while Jamal Cozier and Rafael Edwards netted in the 13th and 17th minutes respectively. Kevin Griffith smashed in a GG in the 20th minute. For the losers, Kenroy Demonick netted in the 11th minute.

North Ruimveldt punished Judgment Yard 3-0. Travis Grant scored twice in the fourth and 15th minutes, while Eon Alleyne netted in the 11th minute.

Bent Street crushed Norton Street 2-0. Andrew Murray Jr. and Travis Lyken scored in the 13th and 16th minute respectively.

In other results, California Square crushed Queen Street Tiger Bay 4-0, while GTI Ballers humbled Bad-a-Yard 4-0 and Broad Street edged Stabroek Ballers 1-0. Also, Sophia Bullies downed Tucville 2-0, while Gold is Money edged Smyth Street 1-0 and Kingston defeated North East La Penitence 2-0.

In the final three results, Channel-9 Warriors downed Gaza Squad 2-0, while New Market Street defeated Festival City by an identical score line and Upsetters edged Alexander Village 2-1 on sudden death penalty kicks, after normal time ended 0-0.

The Guinness “Greatest of the Streets” Georgetown zone resumes today at the Albouystown Tarmac.

At 19:00hrs, Tucville will oppose Norton Street, while Leopold Street challenge GTI Ballers at 19:15hrs and Festival City battle Kingston from 19:30hrs. The fourth fixture will pit Rising Stars against Trap Squad at 19:45hrs, while Queen Street Tiger Bay match skills with Stabroek Ballers from 20:00hrs and North Ruimveldt engage Smyth Street at 20:15hrs. In the final four matches, Judgment Yard tackle Gold is Money at 20:30hrs, Broad Street battle California Square from 20:45hrs, Albouystown-A engage Bad-a-Yard at 21:00hrs and Albouystown-B tackle Back Circle from 21:15hrs.

Winner of the overall event will walk-away with $500,000 and the championship trophy along with automatic qualification for the National Playoffs.

The runner-up, third and fourth placed finishers will receive $250,000, $200,000 and $100,000 respectively. The event is also sponsored by Colours Boutique.