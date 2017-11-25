Latest update November 25th, 2017 12:59 AM

Golden Jaguars vs. Indonesia begins at 07:30hrs today

Nov 25, 2017 Sports 0

The Golden Jaguars, Guyana’s National Senior Men’s football team will play their first match ever in Asia this morning when they come against Indonesia in International friendly action from 07:30hrs local time.
Indonesia, which has the world’s largest archipelago (extensive group of islands) with over 18,000 in number, are ranked 154th, 10 places above the Guyana that are ranked 164th. When the game kicks off is Bekasi, spirits should be high within the Jaguars team since they managed to draw 1-1 with 89th ranked Trinidad & Tobago earlier in the month, that same T&T team had defeated world ranked 24th USA to stab their world cup dreams.
Head of the Guyana Football Federation, Wayne Forde, had shared his optimism of a 3-1 win-prediction for the visitors. Forde had further noted that this friendly match is part of the strategic preparation of Guyana’s 2018 campaign and he noted that this a great opportunity to market Guyana since many person have never heard of Guyana in Indonesia. He quoted the experience as, “International Diplomacy being facilitated by the beautiful game of Football”, adding that, “through sports tourism, football can put Guyana on the map.”
Live streaming of the game can be followed on this link https://www.rcti.tv/streaming.

