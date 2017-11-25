Latest update November 25th, 2017 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Boy, 2, crushed by minibus driven by father

Nov 25, 2017 News 0

The minibus involved in the tragic incident

The tragic death of a 2–year-old child yesterday left his mother in tears and father in custody following a shocking accident.
Little Malachi Willis lost his life yesterday morning at his Lot 21 D’Andrade Street, Newtown residence. The incident occurred shortly before 08:00 hrs while the father was preparing to head out for a day’s work.
As the man was reversing his minibus BVV 9628 the child got caught in the way of the moving vehicle and was crushed. It was the screams of the mother that alerted the father, who then curiously exited his bus only to discover his son’s body lying in his mother’s arms.
The child was immediately rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital in the same minibus.
According to neighbours they were also alerted by the continuous screams of the mother who was seen holding her son’s body and sobbing uncontrollably, the father then grabbed the child and placed him into the vehicle.
The neighbours also mentioned that the parents of the now deceased child returned to the scene with police later in the day.
The father’s whose name was given as Wayne Willis is still in police custody. The route 40 minibus was taken to the Kitty police station.

More in this category

Sports

Guinness “Greatest of the Streets” Georgetown Zone …Defending Champs among winners on opening night

Guinness “Greatest of the Streets” Georgetown Zone...

Nov 25, 2017

Two time defending champions Sparta Boss, Bent Street, North Ruimveldt and Future Stars, were amongst the winners when the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Georgetown Zone, kicked off on...
Read More
Diamond Mineral Water Indoor Hockey Festival…T&T’s Queens Park among winners on night 2

Diamond Mineral Water Indoor Hockey...

Nov 25, 2017

Boxing Day Boxing is back with “Sons of Champions” amateur card

Boxing Day Boxing is back with “Sons of...

Nov 25, 2017

Rafman Ally 15-over cricket tourney to commence tomorrow

Rafman Ally 15-over cricket tourney to commence...

Nov 25, 2017

Golden Jaguars vs. Indonesia begins at 07:30hrs today

Golden Jaguars vs. Indonesia begins at 07:30hrs...

Nov 25, 2017

Shooters Club to stage Pools competition tomorrow at Grand Central Sports Bar

Shooters Club to stage Pools competition tomorrow...

Nov 25, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]