Boy, 2, crushed by minibus driven by father

The tragic death of a 2–year-old child yesterday left his mother in tears and father in custody following a shocking accident.

Little Malachi Willis lost his life yesterday morning at his Lot 21 D’Andrade Street, Newtown residence. The incident occurred shortly before 08:00 hrs while the father was preparing to head out for a day’s work.

As the man was reversing his minibus BVV 9628 the child got caught in the way of the moving vehicle and was crushed. It was the screams of the mother that alerted the father, who then curiously exited his bus only to discover his son’s body lying in his mother’s arms.

The child was immediately rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital in the same minibus.

According to neighbours they were also alerted by the continuous screams of the mother who was seen holding her son’s body and sobbing uncontrollably, the father then grabbed the child and placed him into the vehicle.

The neighbours also mentioned that the parents of the now deceased child returned to the scene with police later in the day.

The father’s whose name was given as Wayne Willis is still in police custody. The route 40 minibus was taken to the Kitty police station.