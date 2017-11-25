Boxing Day Boxing is back with “Sons of Champions” amateur card

For almost a decade, ‘Boxing Day’ in Guyana has been void of a Boxing Day card.

This year, that will change with the staging of an amateur event on December 26 with potential international flavour dubbed ‘Sons of Champions’.

The event which will box off at 19:00hrs at the National Gymnasium will be a collaborative effort involving CEO of Brisso Promotions, Seon Bristol, and the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA).

These and other details were disclosed on Thursday during the formal launch at Chelsea’s Suites in Charlotte Street. President of the GBA, Steve Ninvalle, explained the reason for the name of the card as simply because, “There will be many sons of former national champions participating.”

Alex Murray, the son of Andrew Murray is one of the pugilists that will be fighting on the card.

Bristol told the media that he wanted to promote a card last year but that was curtailed after the professional board announced that they were staging an event, “I am here to keep my word,” he said.

Ninvalle reminded that the fistic sport has a rich tradition and is the only discipline that has garnered world titles for Guyana as well as its solitary Olympic medal. He added that boxing locally is going through a renaissance and it shows that the sport is “going down the right path.”

He then expounded on the reason for a Boxing Day card, “I think we owe it to the people and we owe it to the boxers, of course it’s a part and parcel of us showcasing them and giving them much needed competition and it is our intention for it to have some international flavour. We are speaking with St Lucia, Suriname and Jamaica.”

Ninvalle then thanked the Ministry of Social Cohesion especially Minister George Norton for his continued support of boxing and sport as a whole in Guyana.