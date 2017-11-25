Latest update November 25th, 2017 12:59 AM

14 years after killing outside Blue Iguana… Semi-crippled accused gunman remanded on murder charge

Nov 25, 2017

Mark Lowchee aka Mark Lee

Leaning on a cane and assisted by two police officers, Mark Lowchee yesterday entered the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court to be charged for a murder that happened 14 years ago.
The accused, also known as Marc Lee, is accused of gunning down Albouystown resident Collis De Abreu outside the Blue Iguana night club at Light and Fifth Streets, Alberttown on September 21, 2003.
Lowchee arrived shortly after 14:00hrs and was sent through the prisoners’ chute and into Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman’s courtroom. On entering the court, the accused fell to the floor and had to be assisted to a seat by two officers.
Lowchee was not required to plead to the indictable charge which alleged that he murdered Collis De Abreu.
The unrepresented accused was remanded to prison until December 5 when he will make his next court appearance before the Chief Magistrate for assignment.
It was on the aforementioned date, that a man with a handgun opened fire outside the then-popular Blue Iguana night spot, killing Collis De Abreu, of 7 Fourth Street, Alberttown. Two others were wounded.
Police subsequently issued a warrant for Mark Lowchee, who was reportedly well known to the lawmen.
Acting Chief Magistrate Juliet Holder-Allen issued an arrest warrant for the accused.

