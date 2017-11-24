Latest update November 24th, 2017 12:55 AM

Woman sets house on fire

Nov 24, 2017

A woman who is known to have a troubled past and is said to be an alcoholic is now in custody after she reportedly set her house on fire.
Gem Codogan, 49, of Lot 18, Second Lot, Adelphi Village, East Canje , Berbice lived alone in the aged wooden house, which is one of two in the yard.
Reports are that the woman who was said to be intoxicated had set the house on fire twice before during the day. On those occasions the fire was extinguished by neighbours. However on the third occasion the fire engulfed the house.
Neighbours quickly formed a bucket brigade and kept the fire to the old wooden cottage.
A fire engine from the nearby Rose Hall Estate responded.
Codogan was arrested and is in custody.

