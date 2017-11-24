Synthetic track adds to performance at National Schools Championships

Latest update November 24th, 2017 12:55 AM
The best student-athletes from across the 15 districts in Guyana will face off at the 57th National Schools Championship from Sunday, November 26, next. This is the first year that the premier event will be held at the Leonora Track and Field Centre and has afforded the primary and secondary school students the opportunity to train at the facility.
Speaking to the Department of Public Information (DPI), the students said they quickly adjusted to the transition from grass to the synthetic track during training. Many revealed they were anticipating the opportunity to compete against athletes from other parts of the country.
Some 1,500 students will participate in swimming, cycling, sprint and distance races, javelin throwing, shot put, high, long and triple jump. All times and distances will be recorded with the assistance of the Amateur Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG).
The Upper Demerara/Kwakwani district with sixteen titles will be looking to add to their dominance. However, they will face stiff competition from the other districts. Persons are being encouraged to attend the event and lend their support the students. (DPI)
